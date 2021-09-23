Silicon Valley-based Gupshup acquires leading RCS platform Dotgo

Conversational messaging company ﻿Gupshup﻿ on Thursday announced that it has acquired New Jersey-based Dotgo. Dotgo is a global industry leader in RCS(Rich Communications Services) business messaging (RBM), with award-winning technologies such as the RichOTP®, RichSMS™, Bot Store®, and MaaP (Messaging as a Platform) that foster the growth of RCS Business Messaging.

A partner of Google, Mavenir, Synchronoss, Vodafone, and Orange, Dotgo manages RBM in several markets, and operates the world’s largest RBM Hub with global connectivity to RCS users across the world.

It is uniquely positioned to help brands integrate, with simple APIs, the RCS channel into their customer communications, whether for sales, support, services, or other business processes.

“Conversational experiences are becoming the key to business-customer interactions, and the RCS messaging channel is a critical enabler,” said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

“Dotgo’s product innovation, market traction and thought leadership in the RCS ecosystem is truly impressive. Together, we’ll be able to offer a broader range of conversational messaging solutions to businesses and developers. We are excited to welcome them to the Gupshup family.”

Gupshup co-founder & CEO Beerud Sheth

According to the press statement, RCS will be a key messaging channel in Gupshup’s Conversational Messaging Platform, supplementing 30 other messaging channels available to customers via Gupshup’s Single API for messaging. RCS, a part of the 5G standard, is the next generation of SMS that includes pictures, audio, video, and presence, combined with enhanced security and encryption.

Inderpal Singh Mumick, co-founder and CEO of Dotgo said, “RCS business messaging is destined to change the way businesses communicate with their customers. We started Dotgo to create APIs that make it easy for brands and other players in the ecosystem to adopt RCS while taking care of and hiding all the backend complexity from our customers. With the addition of RCS, Gupshup will undoubtedly be the strongest IP messaging company, and thus helps us accelerate our mission.”

RCS is available globally with over 600 million monthly active users, including about 20 percent of India’s smartphone users.

Johanna Kollar, Partnerships Lead, Communication Products, Google added, “We congratulate Dotgo and Gupshup on this acquisition. We have worked closely with Dotgo, and are very impressed by the quality of their products and services. We look forward to growing our relationship as the Dotgo team becomes a part of Gupshup.