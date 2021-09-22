[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Hera raises $1M in seed round

Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Hera, whose goal is to make women’s healthcare more approachable and accessible through a friendly conversation, has raised $1 million in seed round led by angel investors.

According to the official statements, the startup will use the funds to expand the product offerings and create a robust content platform that supports their vision.

Hera, founded by Vaishnavi Raju in December 2020, has taken up the challenge to empower 100 million women to take charge of their health and wellness.

Speaking about its development, Vaishnavi said,

”There is a huge, unaddressed gap in women’s healthcare in India. If you look at the numbers, you see it — 500 million+ women, 50 percent of those women are between the age group of 18-35, which is the phase when a woman, along with everything else, is dealing with periods, possibly marriage, sexual intimacy, pregnancy, post-partum, and on her way to menopause. But nobody is looking at a woman as a whole. Just parts of her, and mostly just concentrating on periods. We want to change that."

Vaishnavi Raju, Founder, Hera

ALSO READ This healthcare startup provides digital therapeutics to patients with chronic disease

"Hera is designed for women and by women, and we are creating products as well as the content that women in India need. We hope to build a community that is one million plus women strong. We want to be the most trusted brand when it comes to women’s health in India,” she added.

The startup claims to have witnessed 1.5x growth in one year, despite the pandemic. Hera aims to have a versatile product portfolio, dedicated to women, covering everything from menstruation to menopause.

They want to create inclusive content in multiple languages that address women beyond Tier-I and metro cities. The content curated at Hera aims to educate women about all the health aspects.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.