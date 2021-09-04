[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at Gurugram-based edtech startup Yellow Class

Earlier in August 2021, edtech startup ﻿Yellow Class﻿ announced it raised $6 million Series A funding led by Elevation Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors - India Quotient, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.

The other investors include Vidit Aatrey (Co-founder, Meesho), Alok Mittal (Founder, Indifi), Vivekananda Hallekere (Co-founder, Bounce), Maninder Gulati (Global CSO, OYO) Abhinav Sinha (COO, OYO), Dhruv Agarwala (CEO, PropTiger), and Alvin Tse (Country Director, Xiaomi Indonesia ).

The Gurugram startup said the funding will be used for improving the product experience for both parents and children, and developing more more holistic content, building brand awareness, hiring for leadership roles across the product, technology and engineering verticals, and driving expansion in over 500 cities in India and international markets.

Founded in June 2020, Yellow Class provides free extracurricular and co-curricular classes, merging fun and learning for children in the 3-12 years’ age group, across over 40 categories like art, craft, dance, yoga, general knowledge, and logical reasoning to name a few.

Here's how you can land a role at the edtech startup:

Content Writer

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1+ year

As a content writer, the individual will research industry-related topics, combining online resources and market research, prepare well-structured drafts using content management systems, proofread and edit posts before publication, use SEO guidelines to increase web traffic, ensure all-around consistency (style, fonts, images, and tone), etc.

Product Manager

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1+ years

In this role, the individual will be working with the team to improve the product and build entirely new experiences that Yellow Class' community will love, closely understanding customer behavior using data and direct interaction, designing product flow to improve learning and engagement among the users, working alongside with engineering and design team, and more.

Finance Executive

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

The finance executive at Yellow Class will manage all accounting transactions, MIS, bank reconciliation, as well as handle monthly, quarterly, and annual closings, reconcile accounts payable and receivable, ensure timely bank payments, taxation (GST, TDS, Advance Tax), audit financial transactions and documents, reinforce financial data confidentiality, and more.

UI Designer

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 3-5 years

In this position, the UI Designer will produce concepts for layouts and develop them based on the feedback given, execute visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineers, complete designs to a detailed, professional-level, create wireframes when required for developers to implement, work with developers to communicate specs, etc.

Data Analyst

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 2+ years

The data analyst is expected to be committed to transforming data into readable, goal-driven reports for continued innovation and growth by analysing raw data to come up with insights, developing analytics reports and dashboards, leveraging predictive modelling and marketing analytics, using tools such as R, Excel, and Tableau to work efficiently at scale, etc.

