Lateral Sparks: Test your business creativity with Edition 6 of our quiz!

This weekly quiz from YourStory tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see last week’s quiz here). In this sixth edition of the quiz, we present five issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Q1: Digital marketing

Social media have dramatically transformed the world of marketing, as compared to the earlier domination by traditional mass media. New waves of technology like AI, ML and IoT are enabling personalisation and customisation on a much larger scale.

But one earlier digital communication channel is still powerful, though often overlooked. What is that medium?

Q2: Plastic and beyond

The excessive dumping of single-use plastic products like bottles and bags has devastating environmental consequences. But there is another plastic object we use multiple times a day – yet, little attention has been to create environmentally-friendly products in this category. What is this product category?

Q3: Online shopping

Compelling content, insights from past history, and effective search and browse tools are some ways of improving the online shopping experience. Analytics and recommendation engines help as well.

But there is another emerging technology that can transform the visualisation experience, though it is taking time to really take off. What is this digital technology?

Q4: Educational content

There is a lot of children’s literature in India in the entertainment category, such as global franchises like Archie’s and Tintin. There are also Indian cultural publications such as Panchatantra and Amar Chitra Katha.

But another category that is key for children in this day and age seems to be overlooked. What is this category, and how can the gap be addressed?

Q5: Influencer impact

In addition to direct social media campaigns, influencers play an important role in online activities, branding and outreach. This can be segmented into micro- and nano-influencers as well.

However, there is more to assessing influencers than their number of followers – what is the additional key metric?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: Digital marketing

Email seems to have been sidelined by many marketers, partly understandable due to the volume of spam, phishing attacks, and sheer information overload.

However, effective email marketing can enable conversation, connection and conversion, as explained by Tanishq Juneja, Global Product Marketing Head at Netcore. AI also plays an important role – read more here.

A2: Plastic and beyond

Plastic toothbrushes and combs are another major source of plastic pollution. “If the population of India continues to use plastic brushes, think about the amount of waste generated every month,” explains Karthick Solai KS, Co-founder of Terrabrush.

Founded in 2018, it began by selling bamboo toothbrushes, and has now expanded into tongue cleaners and combs as well.

A3: Online shopping

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology to watch, according to Sai Krishna VK, Co-Founder of Scapic. Mobile AR is in use in sectors ranging from education and retail to healthcare and construction.

“This is definitely the year for ‘smart glasses’, 5G, and also LiDAR,” he explains. The stages of penetration of new media are “toy, tool, totality,” and will lead to “osmosis, joy, utility, and ubiquity.” Read more here.

A4: Educational content

“There is a lacuna when it comes to books on contemporary topics such as technology that today’s youth can relate to,” according to Class 9 students Tavishi Kapoor and Tejasvi Gupta. They founded the startup called The Social Strip, with a focus on technology and social issues relevant to today’s youth.

With a mission statement of “Books for children, by children,” all producers in the startup are under the age of 16. Their first book is A Hurtful Post, on cyber-bullying. Read more of their inspiring story here.

A5: Influencer impact

“The engagement rate of influencers, which suggests how well the listeners resonate with their content, also plays a decisive role in the success or failure of a campaign,” explains Prerna Goel, Co-founder of WhizCo.

As a way to calculate the engagement rate of an influencer, she suggests adding the total likes and comments on a post and dividing that by the number of followers. Read more here.

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).