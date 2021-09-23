‘Ecommerce has been an enabling force’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation
false
true
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
If you rewind to five years ago, it would have been hard to envision the impact data is having today on building sustainable, equitable businesses at scale. - Ravi Chhabria, NetApp
Where traditional media formats limited the frequency of engagement, the digital media platforms allow for an almost continuous connect with potential consumers significantly ramping up growth trajectories. - Anupam Bokey, Allied Blenders & Distillers
Marketing can become 10 times more efficient if every team that plays a role in appealing to consumers can collaborate and work together using precise AI-driven insights. - Shubham A Mishra, Pyxis One
With phone calls, you can build deeper connections and answer more complex queries that can help you win the customer’s loyalty. - Pradeep Rathinam, Freshworks
While CCTVs have ubiquitous coverage, they are used in a very passive way. Only when an incident, crime, or vandalism happens, only then the officers retrieve the video footage to understand what happened. - Abhijit Shanbhag, Graymatics
Flexible Warehousing offers great potential in our country with retail and ecommerce on the cusp of heightened growth. The response that we have received from our customers is also testimony to this opportunity. - Vivek Tiwari, Godamwale
The more you learn, the more optimised codes you write. - Hima Kurian, Intuit
Selecting a right college and course continues to be the most complex decision in the life for any student. - Abhishek Sanghvi, Ecosystem Ventures
Higher education is a $3 trillion market globally, and no one company is going to solve this or the reskilling challenge. - Ashwin Damera, Eruditus
Music learning is in line for major disruption. Like it did for music creation, distribution and monetisation, technology coupled with the growing aspiration of Indians for extracurricular activities will expand the music learning market multi-fold. - Rajan Navani, Jetsynthsys
Learning has to be by doing. - Bhavik Rathod, DIY.Org
AR and VR make studies interactive and communicative, which enables students to stay focused and attentive and indulge in effective learning experiences. - Uttam Kumar Pandey, Perceived Design
The capability to pinpoint sources of pollution, major pollutants and industry regulation violations in real-time, combined with efficient governance is the way forward for a greener tomorrow. - Sudheesh Narayanan, Knowledge Lens
If you look at the top set of companies in the data business, they generate about $7 billion in free cash flow, which is one of the highest across industries. - Neha Sigh, Tracxn
Early stage fintech are not served adequately, partly due to high governance costs for banks to back companies in their infancy, coupled with uncertainty around business model or scalability. - Madhusudanan R, M2P Fintech
The future of financial services is personalised advice and products available real time and at scale. - Varun Modi, Bright Money
The power of event technology is indeed on its way to redefine the event planning experience, thereby helping planners offer a completely seamless and highly effective show. - Jaya Pandey, Spalba
It is absolutely essential to take India from being synonymous to software alone, into an area where India is synonymous to technology and deep technology and physical technology. - Nivruti Rai, Intel India
The funding in the D2C sector rose by 251 percent in the first seven months of the year 2021. The reason is the newly identified scope of growth, and performance of innovative business models in the field. - Neeraj Tyagi, We Founder Circle
Tier-II cities are finally ready to be the technology-hot spot. - Kumar Vembu, Gofrugal
Even three years ago, it was unimaginable that rural Indians would be paying monthly subscription fees to Netflix and YouTube, which is normal today. - Siddharth Dialani, BharatAgri
Bharat merchants account for 30 percent of India’s GDP involving 460 million people, so catering to the needs of these merchants and bringing them the power of digital banking is significant as it has a direct impact on the Indian economy. - Mohan K, IppoPay
Financing in semi-urban and rural areas is under-penetrated. - Sujit Jain, Curesense Therapeutics
Language is a prominent barrier that Indian MSMEs face [in ecommerce]. - Sumit Sahay, Amazon India
India's drone market can grow to Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years and we are also seeing great policy reforms by the government. - Jatin Patel, Enercomp
A few years ago having a .com domain name meant that you're a global business. However, the rules of the game have changed now. Today, you can do the same with a .in and reach a global audience. It is just as powerful as a .com domain name. - Nikhil Parekh, Schmancy
Crypto can create billion dollar companies out of India and boost the nation’s growth. This will also help the government recover more tax. Now, we wait and see if India will participate in the change or sit on the fence. - Avinash Shekhar, ZebPay
With the advent of AI, Data, and ML, there is no doubt that online gifting marketplaces will continue to see an exponential rise over the years. - Tarun Joshi, Join Ventures
The value of digital commerce and the potential it has to enable small businesses to grow rapidly is well-known and accepted. - Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart Group
The next stage of the evolution of ecommerce is brand aggregators. - Aqib Mohammed, Powerhouse91
Ecommerce has been an enabling force, bringing value and access for sellers and consumers alike. - Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart Group
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).