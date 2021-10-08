Crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Indian crypto exchange ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿ today announced it has onboarded Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador.

Through the association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to leverage Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal, along with his popularity among Gen Z and millennial customers, to highlight the growing acceptance of crypto in India and build awareness and trust around it.

Earlier this week, CoinSwitch Kuber﻿ became the second Indian crypto startup to enter the unicorn club (after ﻿CoinDCX﻿) when it raised a $260 million Series C round of funding at a valuation of $1.9 billion.

The funds were raised from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and existing investors Paradigm, Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India, and Tiger Global.

Speaking about onboarding Ranveer Singh, CoinSwitch Co-founder and CEO Ashish Singhal said:

“We are excited to have Ranveer Singh join us as our brand ambassador. Our aim is to make crypto accessible to billions in India while making it as simple as ordering food online. I am confident that Ranveer, with his youth appeal, will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal while aiding CoinSwitch Kuber to become a household name.”

The CoinSwitch Kuber founders

A statement by the crypto exchange stated Ranveer Singh will feature in three ad films for its ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world.

"The ad films drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in Tier-II and III cities. Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform," the exchange noted.

Ranveer Singh said, “This is an exciting time for the crypto landscape in India. I am glad to come onboard as the brand ambassador of CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s largest crypto asset platform. The company is a key player in the crypto revolution in India and I’m happy to be a part of their journey.”

CoinDCX, which is India's first startup to enter the unicorn club, has also tapped into Bollywood to drive awareness around crypto.

It recently onboarded Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever brand ambassador, and said through this collaboration, it wants to increase awareness around cryptocurrencies and popularise it as an emerging asset class.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.