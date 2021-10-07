[Funding alert] Delhi-based mHealth raises seed investment in a round led by India Accelerator

Delhi-based health and wellness startup mHealth raised an undisclosed amount in its seed funding round led by ﻿India Accelerator﻿. According to the official statement, HNIs and industry veterans including Govind Rao, Vikram Gupta, Alok Mani among others also participated in the round.

Founded in 2020 by Rajesh Munjal, along with Monika Garg and Balwinder Singh, mHealth offers an artificial intelligence-powered community-based employee wellness platform to corporates. It helps client businesses organise focused groups, fitness activities, employee assistance programmes, care programmes, challenges, and wellness camps using a single platform.

It is aimed at increasing employee engagement and productivity by ensuring the mental and physical well-being of employees. The startup claimed to have served Global Insurance, Aegon Life, Wiley, IDFC Bank, Airworks among others.

According to the official statement, mHealth will use the funds to further improve the platform, enhance customer experience, and build a larger stack of wellness services on the platform.

“Every individual is different and it is important that employee’s experience should be personalised, meaningful, and delightful yet connected. At the end of the day, employees are the most important assets for the growth of any organisation,” said Rajesh Munjal, Co-founder, and CEO of mHealth.

Speaking about the funding, Anjan Bose, Lead Advisor, healthtech vertical at IA said that the startup can address the issue of employee engagement and help employees overcome adverse lifestyle conditions through its solution.

mHealth also revealed that it is looking to expand its services internationally and is also in talks to raise its next round of funding in the coming months.

Speaking about the funding, Mona Singh, Co-founder of India Accelerator, said that the pandemic has now changed the way corporates look at employees’ wellness.

“The future of work is going to be hybrid, and it is important for corporates to engage and ensure the wellbeing of employees. We see immense potential in mHealth and look forward to seeing the company disrupting the employee-led wellness space,” she adds.