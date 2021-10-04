Myntra reports 19M visitors on day one of Big Fashion Festival

Fashion ecommerce platform Myntra received around 19 million visitors on the opening day of its Big Fashion Festival (BFF), with sales of over six lakh items in the first one hour. The ongoing sale will go on till October 10.

Myntra recorded its highest-ever first-day traffic for BFF, and saw customers shopping over four million items, of which 40 percent of the orders were from Tier II and III cities and beyond.

Myntra, a part of the Flipkart Group, said around 60 percent of the shoppers on day one were women, and 20 percent were first-time users.

Categories, including ethnic wear, western wear, beauty and personal care, etc., had early leads in the women’s category. On the other hand, in the men’s section, casual wear, workwear, and sports apparel were the sought after sections.

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

Speaking on the development, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said,

"It is truly exhilarating to witness such a thumping start to our Big Fashion Festival, which has been nothing short of incredible and has surpassed our expectations in every regard. We are confident of this momentum continuing over the next seven days.”

Myntra said the beauty and personal care category topped the charts, with over 190 percent growth on day one of the event as compared to the previous year, followed by accessories and sports apparel, which clocked 80 percent and 75 percent growth, respectively.

"Shopping patterns, particularly the basket size, indicates people’s keenness and zeal for shopping this festive season, coming as it does after a harsh second wave of the pandemic that has now seemingly subsided, bringing with it the hope and positivity that the festive season is set to usher," Myntra said in a statement.

Metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Tier II and III locations, including Bhubaneswar, Jalandhar, Aizawl, Ajmer, Silcharhi, Bikaner, and Panchkula, led the show on day one, the company said.