[Funding alert] Twin Health raises $140M in Series C round to scale up its service

California and Chennai-based healthcare startup Twin Health raised $140 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in Series C funding from Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena, and Sofina.

Founded in 2018 by Jahangir Mohammed, Twin Health developed a precision health platform, Whole Body Digital Twin, to help people reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases while improving their energy and physical health.

Image Credit: Twin Health

The AI-powered platform provides users and their doctors guidance on nutrition, sleep activity, and meditative breathing to help reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases such as Type-II diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and liver diseases.

“We are each gifted a body. If given a chance, it can heal itself. Our Whole Body Digital Twin lives alongside you – giving you a simple, clear view into your beautifully complex biology, continuously learning about your metabolism, and telling you what you can do to improve your health in the moment. The Whole Body Digital Twin became my life's work after my eyes were opened to the magnitude of chronic disease globally. The impact of Twin on people’s lives energises and inspires me every day,” said Jahangir Mohammed, Founder, and CEO of Twin Health said in a statement.

According to the statement, the funds will be utilised for scaling up its service and help solve the chronic metabolic disease health crisis. Twin Health is also scaling up its presence in India and the US.

The startup explained that Twin Health offers an all-inclusive programme consisting of multiple sensors like continuous glucose monitors and fitness watches, as well as comprehensive blood tests, consultations with doctors, health coaches, and more.

The Whole Body Digital Twin platform continuously monitors the health of the users, enabling doctors and Twin coaches to take quick actions in case of any anomalies.

Speaking about the funding, Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Sequoia India said, “Twin Health is building a breakthrough solution to transform healthcare. Jahangir’s bold vision to reverse chronic metabolic diseases in a personalised way will pioneer a new wave of healthtech innovations for India and the world.”