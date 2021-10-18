‘The post-pandemic environment has unlocked plenty of innovation’ – 20 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Today, hospitals and clinics are using technology to test COVID-19. Even for testing new medications and the effect on the human condition, technology and its devices are being praised. - Kanav Kahol, PinkTech Designs

As the country battles the pandemic, there has been an increased spotlight on healthcare, resulting in medical emergency expenses shooting up. - Prashanth Ranganathan, PayU Finance

We all use masks to protect ourselves against COVID-19, but do we ever check if the mask we are buying is really effective in stopping the virus from spreading? - Sasha Bose, Nanochemiqs

The impact of COVID-19 has raised global concerns on making nutritious food available, accessible, and affordable. - Sanjiv Lal, Rallis India

The Indian consumer is becoming brand-conscious, service-focused and, with COVID, hygiene-conscious too. - Raghav Arora, F5

The COVID-19 outbreak has also made people rethink their lifestyle and choices, including their eating habits. - Basan Patil, Alt Co

Things are looking very hopeful now. As far as garments and fabrics are concerned, people will start buying again at the same pace as pre-pandemic. - Mayuri Doshi, Pooja Exports

With the COVID-19 pandemic still around, healthy gifting is by far the best option that can be considered this festive season. - Vikas Nahar, Happilo

A study conducted by UNICEF found the closure of 1.5 million schools amidst a nationwide lockdown in India impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in 2020. - Naina Jamakhandimath, Matific

Social entrepreneurs play a vital role as advocates for, providers of, and innovators in the COVID-19 response efforts. - Ajaita Shah, Frontier Markets

As a direct consequence of people staying indoors amid COVID-19, an increasing number of people are adopting pets as furry companions. - Rashi Narang, Heads Up For Tails

People now prefer to stay longer in the mountains, in a remote, quiet place surrounded by nature, and even work from here. - Yangzas, Airbnb SEWA

The pandemic has acted as an accelerant to the digital adoption of products and services. The traction in several D2C businesses and the rapid scale-up in the ecommerce channel from some of the existing FMCG businesses are a clear pointer to this. - Siddharth Mehta, Bay Capital

Especially in a pandemic-hit remote work culture, agile technologies will become more vital than ever. - Amit Gupta, Rapyder Cloud Solutions

The pandemic has taught us that you can work from anywhere without compromising your career path. People can have fuller lives, relocate, and still be vital to the organisational and their own professional growth. - Abhishek Geol, CACTUS

Amidst the pandemic, the India-China border dispute and the anti-China sentiments to boycott Chinese products hindered the supply chain in the country. - Namit Bajoria, Kutchina Hom Makers

The pandemic has shown us there are so many diverse and strong startups that need the push, attention, and capital in their early stages. - Pearl Agarwal, Eximius Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of several organisations, however, it has also shown the resilience of the Indian MSME sector, which continues to be the bedrock of the Indian economy. - Joseph Varughese

Before the COVID-19 crisis, digital transformation was usually seen as a part of an expansion strategy rather than being a mainstay. - Khadim Batti, Whatfix

The pandemic has increased the adoption of and the need for more digital products, services, experiences, and conveniences. - Prasun Kumar, CommercelQ

A lot of family managed businesses (FMB) have actually taken [the pandemic] as an opportunity to grow like never before. - Anshul Agrawal, MDPH

The post-pandemic environment has unlocked plenty of innovation. - Rajeev Suri, Orios

