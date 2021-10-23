[TechSparks 2021] With new-age customers, India’s D2C sector is ready with new-age solutions

YourStory is back with its flagship startup-tech and leadership conference TechSparks 2021, to be held from October 25 - 30, 2021. Like the past 12 years, our mission for this year too is to create a meaningful impact for 1.3 billion Indians by enabling content, conversations, and connections that matter and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers from India.

With the theme 'What's next - rethinking the future', TechSparks 2021 will dedicate itself to providing an enabling ground for the most path-breaking innovations and defining conversations on how technology can and will shape our lives post-pandemic.

In tune with this year’s theme, experts deep-dive into ‘what’s next’ for India’s Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sector, while discussing the topic ‘Delivering success: How brands can ensure a seamless customer experience’, powered by SAP. It won’t be inaccurate to say that the past few years were really good for India’s consumer-facing brands. Supported by deeper internet penetration, better logistical support and increase in the number of customers during the pandemic, the sector thrived. In recent times, over 800 new-age brands bid adieu to intermediaries, and took the D2C route to reach consumers faster and offer them a seamless customer experience (CX). The pandemic also accelerated the need for a more digitised sector, and brands with an online presence such as websites recorded an 88 percent increase in customer demand in 2020 in comparison to the previous year.

This growth isn’t expected to halt anytime soon. As per a recent report by financial services firm Avendus Capital, the D2C sector in India could reach USD 100 billion by 2025. Backed by VCs and new-age technologies, many D2C brands are making tremendous strides forward. Brands are using technology like cloud-based inventory management solutions to manage their inventory across different channels from a single location. AI is also being leveraged to gain data-driven insights, right from customer, sales, market to even cart abandonment analysis, and Big Data is helping brands study complex parameters like customer demographics, purchase pattern and transactions. Various new-age brands are utilising that for an efficient supply chain as well as smooth CX.

What to expect

A panel of guests will deep-dive into the importance of managing customer experiences in today’s times and the role of technology in improving CX. For new age customers, brands need to revamp their services with the integration of IoT, new-age technology such as AI/ML and research-backed innovations. And that’s what the guests on this panel have done with their brands. Along with discussing their own experiences and innovations, the conversation will also analyse ‘what’s next’ for the lucrative D2C sector of India.

If you’re a D2C entrepreneur or a professional in the sector, this discussion could help you get an in-depth understanding of the field. The session will cover:

Introduction to today’s new-age customer

Importance of managing CX in today’s time

Delivery management and speed

New innovations in the field

SAP’s role in leveraging the sector

Speaker lineup

The panel will include Anand Ayyadurai, Co-founder and CEO at Vogo; Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO at DealShare; Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder and CEO at Furlenco; Tanuj Chaudhry, Co-founder and COO at HomeLane; Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder at Wakefit; Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Partner at Fireside Ventures and Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President and Head of Midmarket Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

