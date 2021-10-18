How Tendril Concepts is amplifying success in online marketing with a .in domain

Nurturing a dream, perceiving it to flourish, and finally basking in its glory of success is a feeling beyond explanation. Lucky are the ones who get a chance to do so, and Divya Patel is one of them.

Divya’s brainchild Tendril Concepts Pvt Ltd has been catering IT and digital marketing services to its clients for the last 13 years relentlessly and has been a perfect instance of how the blend of innovation and creativity can create wonders.

A one-man show

Founded in 2008, the company initially aimed at providing marketing services in Ahmedabad, and eventually leaped forward in the creation and development of softwares, ERPs, etc. Today, Tendril has brought under its aegis all the end-to-end solutions, and is the single company meeting the requirements from IT to marketing. The entire journey that starts from naming a brand to taking it to the market, and the host of services that follows in between are all catered by Tendril. As a one-stop shop for clients, Divya says, “Clients don’t need to coordinate with different agencies because we are providing all the services under one roof. For instance, if someone wants to create a website, they would require the expertise of both marketing and IT departments. Tendril has an account manager who manages both, thereby making the work easier for the clients.”

Venturing out through the alleys of digital marketing and customised softwares and application development, and overcoming challenges like in-depth market research for its US clients, Tendril Concepts stands out firm and successful with the assistance of IT and marketing.

Stepping ahead with a .in extension

Divya took his business online in 2008 by getting it registered under the .in domain. “My first thought in choosing a .in domain was to showcase that this is an Indian company. That’s what I believed and booked it within a minute’s thought,” he shares.

Divya feels that the .in domain was the vocal part in reflecting the ‘Indianness’ of the company. “With a .in extension, we could hit our targeted overseas customers in the USA, Australia, and Canada. That helped us a lot since India is known for its IT and graphic services. Besides, the process to acquire the domain was an easy one,” he adds.

The National Internet Exchange for India (NIXI) is helping many businesses across the country to get a .in or .Bharat domain. Enterprises irrespective of their scale and size can avail a .in domain with the help of NIXI. It is affordable and can be availed in more than 22 languages for businesses coming from all regions of the country.

Growth and revenue

Since 2008, Tendril Concepts has come a long way in catering to the needs of its clients with its host of services. Starting a revenue of Rs 25,000 per month, today Tendril has scaled up to greater heights, thereby achieving its intended milestone.

Although the pandemic has hit a rocky road, it has paved the way for exponential growth for Tendril. “For the pandemic, everything in India is going digital now. So, there is a huge market for digital marketing and IT services. Besides, there is the scope for work from home for the advertising sector, so my entire team is always on-toes working for the betterment of the company.”

Tracing the future roadmap of business, Divya sees potential growth in the mobile app and gaming development sector. “We want to diversify into gaming and graphic designs, and that’s the future I am looking for,” he says.

