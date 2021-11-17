Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund packs a diversified portfolio for investors with efficient risk management

After trading in the red initially due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian stock market stunned investors with a remarkable recovery over the past year. Buoyed by factors like government-backed initiatives, rising vaccination rate, India’s IPO boom and economic recovery, key market indices like NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex hit all-time highs during 2021.

The optimism in the market has led several investors to explore different mutual fund categories like index funds. Index funds are mutual funds that mirror the performance of a benchmark index like Sensex or Nifty 50.

As they are passively managed without the guidance of a fund manager, they represent a class of equity funds that are cost-effective and serve as a tool of capital appreciation over medium to long term.

In tandem with consumer sentiment, Axis Mutual Fund is all set to launch a new index fund, Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund, which tracks returns by investing in a basket of Nifty 50 stocks. The open-ended fund is suitable for investors who are looking for a long-term wealth creation solution.

In an engaging fireside chat, Ashwin Patni, Head Products and Alternatives, Axis AMC spoke to YourStory about Axis Mutual Fund’s new scheme and what it has to offer investors.

Here are the key takeaways:

What’s driving the popularity of index funds in India

Ashwin said that the most important advantage of index funds was that they ensured transparency, thereby adding to the ease of understanding and investing in a scheme. “As is the case with popular indices like Nifty 50, the index constitution is in public knowledge. The index funds that track these indices offer investors a proportionate allocation of stocks making up the index. Moreover, the returns are also very stable," said Ashwin.

Talking about what set Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund apart from other schemes, he said that Axis Mutual Fund takes the effort to ensure that people understood the scheme and that its execution was efficient.

Nifty50: a benchmark index to track large-cap companies

Ashwin talked extensively about the fund house’s reasons while choosing Nifty 50 as a benchmark index for its new mutual fund scheme. He said that Nifty is among the most popular metrics that people refer to while trying to know what's happening in the stock markets.

“Nifty 50 features a basket of several well-performing companies that most investors have heard of. The biggest advantage that these companies have is that they generally perform well and the risk involved is relatively lower when compared to mid or small-sized companies,” he stated.

Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund: what’s in store for investors

Ashwin explained that from a risk perspective, every portfolio should be diversified. Irrespective of how a sector is performing, it can always suffer setbacks in future.

“These setbacks may be internal or external like the COVID-19 pandemic and can affect companies differently. For example, while COVID-19 hampered the growth of most sectors, others like IT and ITeS, healthcare or pharmaceuticals weren't affected as much. The Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund ensures that the investors get a good mix of stocks, rather than having to cherry-pick stocks,” he added.

Plus, it caters to the interests of both rookie and seasoned professionals with a diversified basket of stocks that captures favourable market trends efficiently.

Efficient risk management

One of the key USPs of the new mutual fund scheme was its efficiency in risk management and monitoring of stocks. Elaborating further, Ashwin said that in the case of a passively managed fund, the fund manager's job is to ensure that the scheme mimics the performance of a benchmark index efficiently. “It tends to be more about how he/she could make the fund more cost-effective. For an index fund, risk management is all about ensuring that the fund tracks an index as closely as possible," explained Ashwin.

