[Funding alert] Edtech startup Inzpira raises Rs 2.3 Cr in seed round

Inzpira, an AI-enabled, on-demand live language learning and soft-skills training platform for adults and kids, on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs 2.3 crore as part of its seed funding. The round was led by angel investors Raj Nair, Chairman, Avalon Consulting, and Gopinath Latpate, Executive Director, JLL.

Other investors who joined the round include Arvind Kapil (Country Head – Retail Lending, HDFC Bank), Yash Chamria (Joint VP, Piramal Capital), Naveen Raju (Executive Director, TIE Mumbai), Ajay Nayar (Associate Partner, IBM), P Sreekumar, Vedika Thorat, Abdul Gafoor, Jyoti Rahul Devjani, Akshar Panchmia, Dipen Shah, Vikas Sisodiya, Manish Manoj, Mannan Manoj, Michael Samuel, Pankaj Ramachandran, and Roshan Ajitkumar.

The Kerala-based startup plans to utilise the fresh funds to improve its tech platform, enhance brand presence and expand its customer base.

Inzpira had earlier raised Rs 25 lakh as part of its pre-seed round from 100X.VC in March 2021 and was part of their class 04 cohort. The startup has raised Rs 2.55 crore to date.

Founded in 2020, Inzpira is disrupting how adults learn English and soft skills through its AI-enabled platform where the users can conveniently choose their comfortable time to learn and get instantly connected with a trainer.

Being trainers themselves, the founders realised that language learning requires constant interactions with people who speak the language. One cannot learn by interacting with a single tutor for a few weeks or months.

The only alternative is a group training program that goes by a fixed schedule which is a challenge for working professionals. This is where Inzpira steps in. Having a pan-India presence, the brand has built a pool of online trainers across the nation that enables users to learn at a time of their choice.

Rohith Namboothiri, Co-founder and CEO, Inzpira said,

“Working professionals, despite realising the importance of attaining English language proficiency to advance in their career, simply cannot find time to join a program due to their busy work schedule and other commitments. At Inzpira, we are building a platform that provides on-demand live, individual language training where users can learn anytime according to their convenience, as easy as booking a cab or ordering food. We intend to revolutionise the language learning sector by giving both adults and kids an immersive learning experience by enabling them to practice and learn from hundreds of trainers.”

Further adding, Raj Nair, Chairman, Avalon Consulting, said, “I have invested in Inzpira because I found that the promoters have a certain spark in them, besides a mature head on their shoulders. Most of all, they are playing in a large market that is underserved. There is also scope to add more value to customers through additional offerings in the future.”

Inzpira is currently available and is serving thousands of users in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.