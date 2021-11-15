[Funding alert] EyeMyEye raises Rs 20.5 Cr from angel investors and HNIs

﻿EyeMyEye﻿, an online platform for the eyewear market, raised Rs 20.5 crore in funding from angel investors and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) in a pre-Series A round.

The investors who participated in this round of funding include Indiamart co-founder Brijesh Agarwal, Raghav Gupta, MD for the Asia-Pacific – Coursera, Seviora Holdings CTO Baskara Rao, among others.

The startup claimed the funding came at a valuation of Rs 102 crore, and it plans to utilise this capital for assortment expansion, technology, and marketing.

Commenting on the fundraise, Ganesh Iyer, Founder and CEO, EyeMyEye, said, “We are very delighted to have such quality names in our cap table. The very fact that such marquee and proven investors have invested in us, shows the level of conviction, and faith they have with regards to our ambitious growth prospects.”

Founded in 2021, EyeMyEye has on its platform an array of spectacles across different categories.