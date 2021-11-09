Stratzy, a Mumbai-based investment advisory platform for everyday investors, has raised $800,000 in a pre-seed funding round from Leo Capital, Titan Capital, and First Cheque. The funding will be used to bolster leadership and talent, obtain regulatory permits, and beef-up marketing, in a bid to acquire new users. The platform currently has over 10,000 users and plans to clock 1+ million downloads by the end of 2022.

Founded by Mohit Bhandari (Co-founder and CEO) and Gaurav Sangle (Co-founder and CTO) earlier this year, Stratzy claims to have swiftly gained traction for providing customers with smart investment avenues. The platform offers data-backed strategies for users to invest in, in partnership with brokers like Zerodha, 5paisa, Fyers, and AngelOne, amongst others.

Mohit Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO, Stratzy said,

“While the ultra-rich have a plethora of financial products at their disposal, the regular investor generally finds it challenging to access niche investment opportunities. This is where Stratzy steps in to bridge the gap and offer a simple, user-friendly, and fluid interface that caters to everyone. Our goal is to assist individuals in investing their money in the same way that the affluent and HNIs do. The product has been especially created for the Gen Z that is fueling the industry's growth.”

Stratzy sits at an intersection between passive robo-advisors and active stock-picking, allowing users to earn great returns and gain stock-picking knowledge without having to make the decisions themselves, according to a statement.

“Keeping in mind the marketplace method used by other companies, which lacks Contact and Personalization, Stratzy has been designed with a vision to assist and support its clients in making better financial decisions. We are also planning to integrate crypto investment strategies on the platform, which should be up and running by early next year,” Mohit added.

Talking about their investment, Rajul Garg, Founder, Leo Capital, said,

"The pandemic has seen a spike in the number of first-time investors and several of them belong to the millennial and Gen Z population who not only need an easy to use investment platform but also want to participate more actively in the investment decision-making process as opposed to the previous generation. However, the current solutions in the market do not cater to these needs and there is room for more innovation to take place in this space. We were impressed by Mohit and Gaurav's vision and execution capabilities and are excited to partner with them as they go on to transform the investment experience for everyday investors."

Other investors in the virtual investment advisory platform include Harsh Shah (Co-founder, Fynd), Farid Ahsan (Co-founder, Sharechat) and Archana Priyadarshini (General Partner, PointOne Capital). Concepts on Stratzy are monitored by its Investments and Research team, enabling users to buy the ideas with a simple swipe, and enjoy the benefits of direct investing. Stratzy also enables its users to learn more about their portfolio and keeps them informed about factors that influence it.

The app is available for both iOS and Android users.