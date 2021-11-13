[Funding alert] Edtech startup Valuationary raises $100K in Pre-Seed round from strategic investors

Edtech startup Valuationary has raised a pre-seed round of $100,000 from strategic investors and corporate leaders, such as Ashish Jain (Ex-India Head, Enfusion), Ajay Surana (Ex-Director, Moody's Analytics - Singapore), Rachit Poddar ( ﻿Marwari Catalysts﻿), Rajesh Gupta, and Hetal Desai.

The round also saw further participation from existing investor Marwari Catalysts Ventures, a Jodhpur-based startup accelerator.

The Surat-based startup will use the funds to further build a stronger team by hiring talent for marketing and product development and to accelerate its growth in order to expand its footprint in India and international markets.

Kunal Shah, Co-Founder and COO at Valuationary, said, “We are delighted to receive this tremendous support from the strategic investors who have not only provided us with their financial support but also understand our business model deeply to support our vision of making financial leaders of tomorrow by giving them the right opportunities today."

Kunal claimed that the startup's first job-cohort of ‘Hedge Fund Accountants’ have been successfully placed before the programme concluded "with an average salary increment of around 150 percent for the experienced candidates and an average starting CTC of Rs 8 lakh per annum for freshers". "The strength in numbers speaks volumes about our concentrated efforts towards job-training and career advancement,” he added.

Founded by Pratik Bajaj, Kunal Shah and Mahip Gupta, Valuationary is an end-to-end upskilling and recruiting platform that helps candidates to bag deserving finance jobs and corporates to find the right talent with preferred skill set.

Mahip Gupta, Co-founder and CPO, said “This fund infusion will help us further build a stronger team by hiring talent for marketing and product development, and to accelerate its growth in order to expand its footprint in India and international markets. We’ll be also utilising resources to build personalised corporate training and recruiting solutions.”

Graduate and post-graduate candidates are trained by industry leaders for technical as well as soft skills to make them industry-relevant. Its mission is to not only provide jobs through skilling but also to contribute to an individual’s career through a continuum of opportunities and growth, according to the company's statement.

The startup said that it has seen aggressive growth in terms of enrolments, placements and social media engagement since its launch in 2020.

Pratik Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome strategic investors on our captable. While edtech space is buzzed with coding and software development skills, non-tech upskilling and reskilling still remain not commonly talked about, despite non-tech jobs being major portion of organised workforce. We understand corporates require pre-trained high-quality candidate pool, which is what Valuationary is committed to deliver at absolute zero cost to our hiring partners.”

The startup plans to place over 1,000 candidates by the end of 2022 on its success-based fee model through income-sharing agreement (ISA) in the domains of credit analysts, hedge fund accounting, investor services, financial reporting and research analysts for investment banking roles.

