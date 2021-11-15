[Funding alert] Hyperlocal content platform Knocksense raises $150K in bridge round from We Founder Circle, Appyhigh, Mumbai Angels and others

﻿Knocksense﻿, a Lucknow-based local content production platform on Monday raised $ 150,000 in its bridge round from We founder circle, Appyhigh (Lead Investor), Mumbai Angels Network and angel investors from LetsVenture.

Founded by Vibhore Mayank, an alumnus of Whistling Woods, and Varul Mayank, an alumnus of Amity University, the startup recently launched its flagship product KnockOFF, which helps to establish a connection between local brands/freelancers and consumers, thereby creating a content-driven community that enables transactions at the city level.

Knocksense plans to utilise the fresh funds in the tech development of the platform KnockOFF, and geographic expansion across the new cities targeted to be achieved within the fiscal.

The company aims to produce captivating content including recommendations, videos, features, and more.

On the investment Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle said,

“We are really happy to see the growth achieved by the Knocksense team. Hyperlocal content is rapidly gaining prominence, in addition to that a platform like KnockOFF, which enables value-creating and transactions has immense potential with social ecommerce. I am sure this fundraising is going to be a turning point in the growth of the company"

Speaking of the platform, Vibhore Mayank, Founder, Knocksense added,

"With the launch of KnockOFF in August we have seen tremendous growth on all the grounds- the transactions via the platform, reach, GMV and subscriptions have grown by more than 100% MoM, this additional infusion from the existing investors will enable us to launch our full Product in new cities and expand at a fast pace."

Including the current round, Knocksense has raised a total of $ 0.5 million since inception, and currently has 20 million+ monthly impressions on the platform. It had raised the last angel round in January 2021.

"Knocksense combines best of both worlds. On one hand - they've developed expertise in curating hyperlocal content across major cities. Hyperlocal content is rapidly gaining importance with audiences as people are interested in knowing what's happening in their own backyard. On the other hand, their flagship product KnockOFF leverages their hyperlocal expertise into online commerce by connecting local brands and businesses with consumers through exciting deals. With subscriptions and GMV growing 100% MoM in the last few months, they're off to a strong start. This makes Knocksense a very unique ecosystem of hyperlocal engagement and commerce," stated Venus Dhuria, Co-Founder, Appyhigh.

