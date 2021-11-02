‘With great brand power, comes great responsibility’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of October 25-31 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The history of success in business is also the history of collaboration. - Ajayya Kumar, Emircom

You are never alone, find your tribe. - Shilpa Karkeraa, Myraa Technologies

Don’t wait for the ecosystem to start something. Take the first step, start up, and be a part of creating the ecosystem. - Shiroi Lily Shazia, NagaEd

No work seems too hard when you have a support system. - Supriya Arora Malik, Indulgeo Essentials

As men significantly outnumber women at the manager level, far fewer women are being hired or promoted as senior managers. The number decreases at every subsequent level. -Aditi Shrivastava, Elevate

While many organisations talk about diversity, inclusion is still not understood well enough. It is the bridge to retaining women in the workforce. - Sandhya Balakrishnan, Brillio

More than statistics, it is the diversity of mindsets that is vital and adds a business value. - Sahil Sharma, RateGain

Growing disposable income will lead to the increasing purchasing power of women who are more conscious now and would prefer only non-toxic products which would not harm their skin. - Dhianu Das, Agility Ventures

I don't find any specific reason why women's outfits should not have functional pockets. They are either faux pockets or just enough to keep coins. That's just not fair. - Jayalakshmi Ranjith, Pockets13

Many working parents find that even though they have more to do, they are more efficient and productive than ever. - Sangeeta Gomes

Building a resident and low carbon economic recovery can’t be possible without the joint efforts of government, industries and people working in close association with each other. - Anand Srinivasan, Covestro (India)

Achieving a just transition – one where climate objectives are met without depriving developing countries of their opportunity to grow and prosper – will require capital and specialised support. - Standard Chartered Group

The huge industry of innovative footwear foresees a vast future with earth-friendly production and supply. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts

With flexible schedules, high pay scale, modern consumers’ growing demands leading to innovative challenges, every day in your baking profession will be filled with benefits and opportunities. - Niklesh Sharma, Academy of Pastry Arts

Children learn through play; learning should not be forced on them. - Meeta Sharma Gupta, shumee

Every creativity is not innovation. Any creativity or jugaad needs to be refined for standardisation, scale, and commercialisation to treat that as innovation. - Amit Kumar, MSMEx

It’s not enough to just be innovative; you also have to stand by your ideas with conviction. - Joseph Varughese

It’s often the seemingly average ideas that cobble up to give us something truly remarkable, for creativity is a game of numbers, a permutation and combination of existing knowledge. - Pavan Soni, Inflexion Point

Art comes directly from the soul, sometimes even without thinking. - Sudhir Meher, Chitra Santhe

If you were to learn to give your hobby some serious consideration, then that can help you add some colour to your life. - Sravani Ramachandran, Chitra Santhe

People associate brands with cuisines so rather than offering multi-cuisine under one brand, have multiple brands for specialised cuisine. - Raghav Joshi, Rebel Foods

In the long run, the struggle to manoeuvre one’s way through the choppy waters makes great sailors. - Shesh Rao Paplikar, BHIVE

If you believe in something, go for it. There is nothing that can stop you but your own barriers. - Minu Singh

Life is never controlled by us – if it is so, then we can't call it life. - Khadeeja Anzaba, Chitra Santhe

With great ‘brand’ power, comes great responsibility. - Divya Gupta, Aavishkaar Capital

