From crisis to catalyst – 25 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The pandemic played the role of a catapult for us. - Ajai Thandi, Sleepy Owl

An ever-increasing number of individuals have come to trust and prefer processed foods and snacks, which have led the food processing industry to soar lately. - Raghav Gupta, Kanchan Metals

The COVID-19 pandemic forcefully digitised the health insurance sector but we are in a state where our systems are yet to mature. - Saurabh Arora, ﻿Plum

[Blockchain] has been extensively used in the healthcare industry to secure the records of patients, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. - Sarvpriye Soni, Cove Identity

To become a self-reliant India, it is necessary to increase production. In this effort, Centre is trying to help the factories restart. - Narayan Tatu Rane, MSME Minister

The music festival sector was the first to be shut down, and the last to resume. - Sonya Mazumdar, EarthSync

In the current COVID-19 situation, [online exhibitions] may be the only option. - Maitreyee Rajput, Chitra Santhe

With social distancing, norms imposed that restricted gathering or face-to-face meetings, technology has been the only safe medium to connect with the outside world. - Pranav Poddar, Syenergy Environics

People have learnt about managing resources sensibly, and this is true for traditional companies as well. [..] People have learnt how to take care of their people much better. - Salil Musale, Astarc Ventures

We have failed to understand that better technology is not a substitute for a sense of connectedness. - Rinkal Shukla, KANDOR

There is also a need for increased visibility in sales productivity at the last mile as reps have gone out of sight. - Surga Thilakan, SalesKen

As we leap into the post-COVID world, we foresee firms willing to go the extra mile for employees. Here, the technology will be an enabler to ensuring a superior experience. - Ravi Kikan, ZingHR

Especially with schools, colleges and offices reopening, we're seeing a massive increase in rental demand. Buying and selling of property have also picked up. - Saurabh Garg, NoBroker

Since covid and work from home are coming into play - a lot has changed for the real estate world and in the rental space. Hence, a lot of people are investing to enter the market at its lowest. - Karn Rajani, ah! Ventures

The proliferation of technology has been one of the paramount forces to reshape the realty industry. This became more evident in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic when everything was halted and technological advancement came as rescuers of the industry to avoid an economic collapse. - Sanchit Gaurav, Housejoy

Post Covid, there is a strong shift away from public transport and shared mobility, with growing preference for personal vehicles. - Amit Lakhotia, Park+

The future of mobility is electric and the post-covid world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. - Irfan Khan, eBikeGo

Used-car companies kept operations going while recording greater growth. Partly, this was because consumers focused on social distancing norms, as well as health and hygiene concerns. - Niraj Singh, Spinny

A company’s ability to quickly respond to market changes and serve customers with the best products at affordable prices provides it an edge in the market. - Gaurav Rathod, Cello Group

[The pandemic] led to another critical transition, wherein customers, who were earlier the adopters of online shopping, started demanding brands go digital in the age of social distancing. - Amit Sanyal, Comviva

Adoption of enterprise cloud solutions has witnessed a massive uptick post-pandemic. - Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CoreStack

During the pandemic, contactless services such as digital payments put AI-related services in sectors like e-commerce in the spotlight. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp

Several ongoing trends like the growth in ransomware threats, supply chain hacks, and the adoption of remote/hybrid work, and cloud solutions, have increased the security challenges for a large number of organisations. - Akshat Jain, ﻿Cyware

MSMEs now need to look for opportunities that lie beyond COVID-19 and plan to grow their business by innovating and adopting an agile approach. - Dinesh Jangid, BSR & Co. LLP

They now understand the importance of going digital. It is true that [MSMEs] have to come out of their shell and adapt to the changing ecosystem which would take its own time. - Hardika Shah, Kinara Capital

The pandemic has brought out the major gap which highlights how the traditional banking system has not been able to fulfill the credit needs of many Indian users. - Vishal Bhatia, True Balance

The COVID-19 pandemic, in many ways, has exemplified that innovation need not come only from the best institutes or companies, but those who are constantly open to challenges and learning. - Mayank Mishra, Contentstack

