Bengaluru-based G.O.A.T Brands gets eleven D2C brands under its fold

G.O.A.T Brand Labs, the Bengaluru-based startup that accelerates the growth of D2C brands, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 11 direct-to-consumer brands from various categories.

Disclosing only the name of Frangipani, a Mumbai-based kids clothing brand, G.O.A.T Brand Labs did not disclose other D2C companies it acquired, which belong to fashion, beauty-skin care, pets, and home-kitchen categories.

According to a press statement, G.O.A.T said it will reveal the other acquisitions shortly, which includes a women’s lifestyle brand and a global innerwear loungewear brand.

Speaking on the first set of acquisitions, Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder and CEO, G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said,

“Each of our acquisitions is special and strengthens G.O.A.T Brand Labs as a D2C accelerator platform. We are on course to enable passionate founders and their brands and scale at least 25 D2C brands to Rs 100 crore plus in the next three to four years.”

Founded in 2012 by Sunaina Patel and Mansi Khilachand, Frangipani has built a loyal base of customers, including several Bollywood stars and their children.

On their new partnership with G.O.A.T Brand Labs, Sunaina and Mansi said, “From the first conversation we had with G.O.A.T. Brand Labs, it was a meeting of minds. We shared the same growth philosophy and believed the operational expertise of the team could provide incredible value to our business.”

G.O.A.T Brand Labs will aid the founders in areas such as digital marketing, technology, working capital management, and channel expansion.

According to G.O.A.T Brand Labs, the Indian kidswear market is a crucial focus for them, set to grow to $35 billion by 2025. It aims to grow Frangipani at least 5X in the next two years to take the brand presence pan-India, and later, global.

Founded amidst the pandemic in 2021, G.O.A.T Brand is backed by some of the marquee investors, including Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, Mayfield, Nordstar, Better Capital, and other prominent angel investors.