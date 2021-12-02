Cloudbazaar 2021: Web professionals and stalwarts discuss the future of eCommerce at the 10th annual event

The already booming e-commerce segment in India was further accelerated by the novel coronavirus pandemic. And the lockdowns led to the rapid growth of the web pro community. Several questions need to be answered to ensure everyone has proper guidance to grow and make their mark in the highly competitive ecosystem.

For example, most members of the community take time to figure out aspects like competing and collaborating with marketplaces, understanding new and emerging product categories, building, designing and growing e-commerce stores of the future, new methods of online transactions, and more.

In order to address these questions, Cloudbazaar is returning for its tenth edition with a host of veterans from the web ecosystem, and some of the biggest names in the digital world. A conference and trade show that attracts web developers, web designers, and other web solution providers every year, Cloudbazaar in association with .ORG aims to emphasise the importance of cloud services and provide exposure to the web pro community.

Securing the future

The latest edition of Cloudbazaar will be held under the theme ‘The Future of e-Commerce’ and will cover everything that pertains to how web professionals can prepare better for what e-commerce has to offer in the future. With more consumers turning to digital solutions for their shopping needs, MSMEs are slowly unlocking their digital ambitions and potential to serve them better.

This trend is turning out to be an opportune moment for web professionals to be key stakeholders in the digital ecosystem, and the future seems bright for pros who keep themselves upskilled and ready for this wave of digital requirements. India’s premier cloud and hosting event aims to help such web pros advance, upskill and win.

In its second year as a virtual event, attendees can take a virtual tour through online conferences, interactive virtual booths from exhibiting brands, and avail networking chances.

What to expect?

Interesting keynote sessions will feature speakers such as Manish Dalal, Chief Strategy Officer & SVP of Global Channels at Newfold Digital; Paul Maiorana, CEO of WooCommerce, Anand Vora, VP of Business Affairs at Public Interest Registry, Bhaskar Ramesh, Director Omnichannel Solutions from Google India, Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Global Head of Digital from Zinnov, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-Founder of Wakefit.co and Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, Executive VP- Insights Division from Kantar, Vedanarayanan Vedantham, SME & Startup Business Head, Razorpay, Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India, and more.

The speakers will speak on a host of topics ranging from A Year In Retrospect - Transformation For Online Commerce and Consumer Segments and Behaviours That Are Shaping the Future of e-Commerce to D2C: A key disruptor in e-commerce and Trends That Will Shape the Future of e-Commerce in 2022. These sessions will provide useful insights to attendees who are willing to understand the current scenario of the e-commerce ecosystem in India, and how it will pan out in the future.

The event also features a Fireside Chat with the CEO of WooCommerce, Paul Maiorana, hosted by Drew Wilde, Group Product Manager at Newfold Digital which will discuss how WooCommerce is enabling web pros around the world and their plans for the near future. Attendees can also witness a panel discussion featuring leaders from some of the leading e-commerce brands in India on the topic How To Digitalise The Next Million Brands Of India to understand how the e-commerce ecosystem in India plans to grow itself over the coming years, primarily through D2C.

With an expected footfall of over 1,000 attendees, Cloudbazaar has partnered up with 10 other sponsors apart from .ORG to make the event memorable through a wide range of contests, workshops and partner booths. Interested candidates can register themselves on Cloudbazaar’s official website.