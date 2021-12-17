﻿Twin Health﻿, a healthtech startup based in California and Chennai, has appointed Prabh Singh as its first Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of India, said a statement from the startup.

Prabh, who is currently the Executive Vice-President and Head of Subscriptions at Hotstar in Mumbai, the Disney owned video streaming service, is expected to take up the new role in January 2022.

Twin Health was founded in 2018 by Jahangir Mohammed, M. A. Maluk Mohamed and Terrence Poon. The startup offers a health platform to help reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases through its Whole Body Digital Twin technology. The advanced technology creates a digital twin of the patient and is built based on data points, and accordingly advises patients about their health. Twin Health has operations in India and the US and co-founder Jahangir Mohammed will be the global CEO.

In the newly created role as CEO - Twin Health, India, Prabh will be responsible for scaling up the startup’s operations in India. He will be leading the India operations across strategy, marketing, growth, go to market, product, and technology, he told YourStory in a video interaction.

“It's a full stack role, and I am trying to make sure that we do all the right things that are needed to build and scale in India.”

Prabh was the EVP & Head of Consumer & Revenue at Hotstar for two years until 2018. Before he joined Hotstar, he headed Google Asia Pacific’s Consumer Goods division. He has worked in consumer and sales leadership roles in his 10-year experience at Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

His two-decade long experience in working with consumer and technology brands, is what he says will help him grow the company for users. “That is where my grounding is,” he remarked.

Behavioural change

Twin Health uses technology to read through data and give recommendations about nutrition, sleep, activity, and meditation to people suffering from chronic diseases.

“At the end of the day, what we're trying to do is change behaviours,” said Prabh. “We're trying to make people suffering from chronic diseases live healthier and happier lives.”

His understanding of consumer insights, about building brands with purpose to influence change amongst users for the good for themselves and for a large impact in the society, would be useful, he said.

Twin Health’s mission to help eradicate chronic diseases such as diabetes is one of the reasons that convinced him to say yes for the role, besides the team and investors and their intention to grow big in India, he added.

Twin Health is backed by investors including Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena, and Sofina.

In October 2021, the company raised $140M in a Series C funding.

The startup has more than 300 doctors on its platform, according to its website. It has about 550 employees in the US and India.