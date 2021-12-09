How eBay is catalysing the global export business for local Indian sellers

The digital export ecosystem in the country has been growing rapidly, and the pace has only been amplified by the pandemic. The growth of the ecosystem has enabled small businesses and entrepreneurs to explore the world of opportunities in the global trade market. As per the latest e-commerce policy draft by the Government of India, India can list at least 1 lakh MSMEs with 5 million products and increase the Cross Border Trade (CBT) revenue by four times in the B2C category if it manages to target the movement of 2.5 lakh MSMEs into the CBT vertical.

The draft, which was issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), also noted that domestic manufacturers, traders, sellers, MSMEs, and startups, which intend to operate on a digital platform tend to struggle with compliances and costs which reduce their competitiveness and sustainability in the international markets. In order to help such MSMEs unlock their digital potential, eBay has been working tirelessly to provide them with the resources they need to establish a global presence.

With new categories making their way into the market, eBay has helped sellers settle seamlessly in the ecosystem and reach their audiences more efficiently. While categories like Jewellery and Watches, Business, Office and Industrial Supplies, and Health and Beauty products have been most popular in terms of exports, other categories like auto parts and Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories have also seen rapid growth in the number of orders from foreign markets.

According to data collated by eBay’s India Small Online Business Report 2021, only 8.8 percent of traditional businesses in India export their products, as compared to 100 percent of the eBay-enabled small businesses. These small businesses spanning across various categories enjoy 42 foreign destination markets on average, and 92 percent of these businesses export to more than 10 markets, while 93 percent of them export to more than four continents.

From being a courier pickup boy to becoming an international auto parts seller

According to the report, one of the top-performing categories from eBay-enabled small businesses in India is the auto parts category, with sellers from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh as the top performers. One such seller is Ranveer Singh, who used to work as a courier pickup boy before he decided to start his own business.

Although his first attempt at a business venture was unsuccessful, Ranveer always felt that he was meant for the world of entrepreneurship. Working as a pickup boy, he realised that sellers exported spare parts via the eBay platform, and he felt that he had the ability to start his own venture.

In 2016, he started his journey directly with eBay and found that the platform was easy to understand and use. He says that there are no real challenges in understanding the interface, and keeping up with the latest trends in technology makes it relatively easier to run a business on eBay.

Currently, Ranveer even deals in spare parts of auto products like tanks and mudguards for bikes that are neither manufactured nor available in India, and runs his business via exports. He says that the power of eBay lies in the fact that he can sit in the comfort of his home, and sell his products worldwide.

Making family business an international business

Another category that emerged among the top-performing verticals in the eBay-enabled small businesses in India, the report stated, was the Clothes, Shoes and Accessories category. With Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand performing exceptionally well in India in the category, Amit Jain is one of the sellers who tasted success with eBay.

As part of a garment business in Jaipur for the last 30 years, Amit always dreamt of taking his family business to new heights. Although his family wanted him to become a Chartered Accountant, Amit decided to follow his dream and purchased Rs 2 lakh worth of merchandise from his own family to invest in the export business.

Dealing in hand block-printed cotton kurtis, Amit’s family used to manage everything from manufacturing to selling on its own. Realising that the profit margin was low, Amit figured out that export was the only solution. He found out about eBay for the first time on Facebook, and after a lot of research, realised that women’s products were being sold for very high prices on the platform.

Amit adds that they found several opportunities to interact with international buyers and learn new ideas to incorporate in the local market for amplifying business performance. His vision is to make sure that he can sell Indian clothing products that are liked by the buyers in international markets like the US and the UK, with the help of eBay.

eBay’s Small Online Business Report states that the eBay-enabled small business community in India exported to a total of 210 foreign markets in 2019, with 32 per cent of these sellers being newcomers to the export business. With top export destinations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia, Canada, and Germany, eBay has enabled many such sellers like Ranveer to make their mark on the global marketplace.

While Ranveer dared to follow his dream despite challenges, Amit made sure that he took his family business to the next level. What they shared in common was the belief that they can make it big in the global market, and eBay came to their aid in making sure that they achieved their dreams.

Many such sellers have found the wings to fly higher, thanks to eBay's 'Sirf Local Nahi, International Seller' campaign that showcases stories of local sellers who have dared to dream and see themselves as successful entrepreneurs on the global stage.