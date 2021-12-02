[Jobs Roundup] Land a role with India's first proptech unicorn NoBroker with these openings

Last week, proptech startup ﻿NoBroker﻿ raised $210 million in its Series E funding round, with its valuation crossing $1 billion and making it another entrant to the coveted unicorn club. The funding round was led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Moore Strategic Ventures.

NoBroker.com, which has become India's first proptech unicorn, will use the funds to grow its community app and marketplace NoBrokerHood from 10,000 societies to one lakh societies over the next two years; improve its tech infrastructure; invest in its home and financial services; integrate AI/ML to make the process of finding and listing a rental hassle-free, and deepen its investments in resale and primary sale verticals.

NoBroker.com has nearly 75 lakh properties registered on its portal, and more than 1.6 crore people have used its services.

Founded in 2013 by Akhil Gupta, Amit and Saurabh, NoBroker.com enables users to not only look for brokerage-free houses on rent, but helps them move, get home loans, avail cleaning and home painting services, pay rent, and access legal services, among others.

The startup has raised $361 million in funding, so far, and currently operates across six cities.

If you'd like to be a part of NoBroker's journey, these job openings may be for you:

Software Developer in Test

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-5 years

In this role, the candidate is responsible for various dimensions of testing (functional/non-functional)(performance, scalability, adverse, etc.), ensuring quality experiences to customers, work as an integrated part of the software development team and define, document, analyse, perform, and automate tests for products, etc.

For more information, click here.

SEO Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6-8 years

As the SEO Manager, the individual will develop the SEO growth strategy, including site architecture, link-building, content quality, and content development, analyse performance data to identify and execute opportunities to drive higher rankings, build processes around new page development processes, on-page optimisation, structure data, navigation, etc.

For more information, click here.

Loan Consultant

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual is responsible for customer identification, coordinating with credit team/ customers to achieve business targets, prepare and review all account documentation pertinent to loans, determine and maintain internal control on all loan processes, source quality customer applications that which fulfil the company’s eligibility norms on a consistent basis, etc.

For more information, click here.

Lead Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As a lead software engineer, the individual will provide technical leadership, define best practices and approaches to build and manage the NoBroker platform, create common reusable components/libraries- using advanced data structures, lead and mentor other engineers, work with managers and operations to ensure that systems meet reliability, accuracy, and performance goals, etc.

For more information, click here.

Lead Frontend Developer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

In this role, the individual will be a hands-on technology expert, shaping the concept and seeing it through to detailed design and implementation across a variety of devices and platforms, handle the complete frontend architecture for NoBroker, develop compelling features for user flow, work closely with UX designer to implement compelling front end solutions, etc.

For more information, click here.