[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at e-commerce enablement startup Shiprocket

Last week, e-commerce shipping and enablement startup ﻿Shiprocket﻿ raised $185 million in a Series E round of funding led by ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Temasek Holdings﻿ and ﻿Lightrock﻿.

Moore Strategic Ventures, 9Unicorns, InfoEdge Ventures and March Capital also participated. In total, Shiprocket has raised $280 million.

Founded in 2017 by Saahil Goel, Gautam Kapoor, and Vishesh Khurana, Delhi-headquartered Shiprocket helps SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) with a platform for shipping their online orders. It has a network of over 17 courier partners and enables delivery across 29,000 pin codes in India and 220 countries.

Shiprocket is planning to use its fresh capital for core product expansion, research and development, talent acquisition and development of a comprehensive suite of products. A portion of the capital will also be used for Shiprocket’s new strategic initiatives including hyperlocal delivery services and global expansion, starting with the Middle East.

If you'd like to be part of Shiprocket's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Content Marketing Specialist

Location: Delhi

Experience required: 3-5 years

In this role, the individual will work on product messaging that sets Shiprocket's new products apart from others in the market to give them a unique selling point, create content such as case studies, videos, website copy and blog posts, identify new content generation ideas and distribution channels, driving growth through actionable content, should have strong keyword research skills, etc.

Assistant Director - Corporate Development - M&A

Location: Delhi

Experience required: N/A

As the Assistant Director for M&A, the individual will be responsible to gather important information regarding risks and opportunities for impending and ongoing M&A activities, translating this information into fact-based and well-reasoned insights on the valuation and structural impact of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, or other viable business structures, etc.

SEO Specialist

Location: Delhi

Experience required: 2-3 years

In this role, the individual will develop optimisation strategies that increase the company's search engine results rankings, research SEO keywords to use throughout the company's website and marketing materials, set measurable goals that demonstrate improvement in SEO efforts, monitor daily performance metrics to understand SEO strategy performance, and more.

UI/UX Designer - Photoshop/Illustrator

Location: Delhi

Experience required: 5 years

Shiprocket is looking for a dynamic UI/UX designer to join a collaborative team, who will be responsible for the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design of various digital assets, and ensuring that all elements of the online user experience are optimised for improved usability, usefulness, and exceptional visual design.

Google Adwords Specialist

Location: Delhi

Experience required: N/A

As a Google Adwords Specialist, the selected candidate will manage and create Google Ads campaigns, manage display network placement lists, bringing to the table strong analytical skills, good knowledge of Google Ads Editor, provide recommendations and execute strategies for keyword opportunities, campaign structuring, targeting, display network, and other facets of paid search in accordance with organisation goals, etc.

