Netflix slashes its prices; now available at Rs 149 per month

Streaming your favourite show on Netflix just got significantly cheaper. Starting today, ﻿Netflix﻿ members in India will get access to all of Netflix, from all around the world, uninterrupted and without ads, at lower prices: Mobile - Rs 149/month, Basic - Rs 199/month, Standard - Rs 499/month, and Premium - Rs 649/month.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said in a press note shared by the company, “As Indians, we love great entertainment. Whatever your mood, tastes or plan, Netflix is now even more accessible. Whether you choose Aranyak on Friday, Money Heist on Saturday, or Dhamaka and Sooryavanshi on Sunday, you can watch all of Netflix on your mobile for Rs 149, and on any device starting at Rs 199.”

The price change will happen on December 14, 2021, and will come into effect from the next billing cycle for members. New members can simply sign up for Netflix and choose the plan they love on the OTT platform's website.

If you’re already a Netflix member on Mobile, Basic or Standard plan, the company will upgrade you to the plan that is one tier higher than the current plan, at the same monthly price you pay for Netflix today. Next time you’re on Netflix, you’ll receive a notification on your device, where you can choose ‘Confirm Upgrade’ to use the plan or choose any other plan you wish.

Netflix has reduced its prices from 18-60 percent across different plans.

The company blog stated, "So whether you're watching with your family or just on your own, in the mood for a superhero tale (Minnal Murali), genre-bending series (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein), dramedy (Decoupled), family drama (Finding Anamika), thriller (Looop Lapeta) or comedy special (Kapil Sharma), along with films and series from across the world, there's something for everyone. No matter your mood, tastes or plan, whether you love red or green jumpsuits, we’ve got you covered. At happy new prices."