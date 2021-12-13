The creator community’s time in the sun is here! But given the phenomenal surge we’re seeing in the number of new creators and the audience consuming that content, we’re only just beginning to see the birth of this new economy powered by creators.

Indeed, the creators of today are entrepreneurs in their own right and operate much like startups. So at YourStory, where we champion entrepreneurship in all its forms, we’re all set to celebrate the creator economy at our annual Creators Inc. Conference, where we will also usher in this new wave of entrepreneurship that is poised to influence and shape new India.

At a two-day hybrid event on January 14-15, 2022, YourStory’s Creators Inc. Conference will celebrate and spotlight content creators from across industries and different geographies as they rewrite the very definitions of entrepreneurship, entertainment, experience, and education and fuel the growth of the global creator economy, which is now worth over $100 billion.

At the core of Creators Inc. Conference lies YourStory's guiding principles -- creating meaningful transformation through content, conversations, connections and collaborations that empower and enable the next generation of creators and the ecosystem of entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers enveloping them.

The users today are spoilt for choice with key platforms such as Youtube, Trell, Twitter, Instagram, Moj, ShareChat, Josh among others offering content from 50 million+ creators across 25+ core categories worldwide. Also, India’s creator community is expected to cross 100 million in the next 5 years.

In terms of opportunities, the content creators of today operate much like lean startups in their own right. These creators are in effect micro-entrepreneurs, conceptualising, ideating, drawing up blueprints, executing campaigns and deals, iterating offerings, and scaling.

YourStory’s Creators Inc. conference will celebrate these new-age entrepreneurs and be the focal point for conversations and connections that will foster a more sustainable creator economy and enable its growth.

The two-day hybrid event in January will endeavour to:

Celebrate and spotlight the new wave of entrepreneurs who are influencing whole generations and shaping the new economy

Enable ecosystem partnerships to help scale and grow

To foster and enable the creator economy, YourStory’s Creators Inc. Conference will also feature:

A list of Top 100 Creators , across industries and platforms

, across industries and platforms Emerging Creators Awards ceremony

ceremony Networking hubs and lounges to connect with fellow creators, attendees, brands, investors, marketing representatives, and startups

to connect with fellow creators, attendees, brands, investors, marketing representatives, and startups Masterclasses and Workshops to deliver clear learning outcomes and more

To register for the Creators Inc Conference, click here.