10 best Bitcoin casinos for crypto casino games, slots, roulette, and more

While Bitcoin casino sites are more fun than a traditional fiat casino, the trick is to find a reliable one in which you can play with total confidence. The internet, being everyone's playground, has its fair share of unsavory characters running all sorts of unlicensed crypto casinos. It’s essential to know the licensed ones you can rely on to enjoy your games and reap your rewards without worries. That’s where we can come in.

In this review, we feature only licensed and provably fair crypto casinos, and take a closer look at their games, bonus offers, and features.

Let’s dive into the top-rated sites of 2022.

Our top 10 best crypto casino sites:

1. BitStarz Casino — The home of Bitcoin casino games

This casino, which has been around since 2014, has offered cryptocurrency games since then. It has a particularly exciting selection of Bitcoin games. These games are both fair and highly rewarding. You can choose the ones you prefer to play since the range available is fairly large.

The casino supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin transactions. This means that you can practically use any cryptocurrency on the site. Many of the casinos you will read about below only offer one or two cryptos. So for crypto gambling, this wide choice is most welcome.

Another positive is that you will not face any charges for transactions involving cryptocurrency. Furthermore, all transactions on the site are secure due to SSL encryption. It has a license from the island country of Curaçao.

BitStarz also has a decent selection of games, over 700 in total, ranging from slots to card games. However, the casino does not offer any live dealer games.

The site also gives bonuses that enhance its attractiveness. One of the best is a no-deposit 20 free spins welcome bonus. This gives new players the chance to check out the casino without risk. The site also offers a generous welcome bonus for players making their first deposit and there are other regular promotions, like Free Spins on Wednesdays, to take advantage of.

Unfortunately, BitStarz lacks a sportsbook, so is not a good choice for sports betting. However, it makes up for this with its exclusive Bitcoin games.

Quick look

Accepts BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and more

and more A large selection of Bitcoin games

Attractive bonuses including a no deposit free spins bonus

2. mBit Casino — Best Bitcoin casino bonuses

mBit offers an exciting welcome bonus of a 110 percent deposit match up to 1 Bitcoin (BTC), accompanied by 300 free spins. The wagering requirements are also a more achievable 35x. This is reason enough to play on the site. Cryptocurrencies are the only payment options accepted here, but you have a choice of using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Coinspaid.

mBit also has a “Refer a Friend’ promo. This gives you the option of inviting friends and receiving a special 30 percent deposit bonus, which is also given to your friend. There are also 300 free spins to go with the bonus. It also has great customer support, which enhances its services.

What you get out of any casino should be taken almost without hesitation. The odds in gambling are always stacked in favor of the house, so you should look out for anything you can get. Bonuses are a good example of small gains that can come your way.

The site also offers a large selection of games, including slots, cards, and live dealer games. Slots are the most numerous, with over 760 to choose from. It is quite easy to find the game you want and get playing. On the downside, there is no sports betting on the site. This means that those who love betting on live sports must seek their indulgence elsewhere.

Quick look

Huge welcome bonus of 110 percent match up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins

Numerous cryptocurrencies accepted

Wide range of games, including live dealer games

A fully regulated casino licensed in Curaçao

3. 7Bit Casino — Largest crypto game selection

7Bit Casino has a huge collection of games, nearly 1,300 in total, which include over 1,200 slots. It is easily the casino with the largest number of games on our top 10 list. It is thus unlikely to miss the game you wish to play here.

7Bit is primarily a Bitcoin casino, although it accepts several other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. However, players can also use several other payment methods including cards and e-wallet options.

It also doesn’t charge any deposit or withdrawal fees for cryptocurrency users. Deposits are instant, which makes the process faster and smoother. Many of the games on the site are purely Bitcoin casino games. This makes it a haven for crypto gamblers who will be able to access a wide variety of games.

Another attraction is the bonuses that the site offers. There is a 100 percent match deposit bonus on the first deposit up to $100 or 1.5 BTC, accompanied by 100 free spins. In addition, there are other smaller bonuses with every subsequent deposit in the four-tier welcome program. The second and third bonuses award 50 percent of the deposit up to 1.25 BTC. The fourth deposit bonus gives 100 percent up to 1 BTC. These are guaranteed bonuses, which are available to every player on the site, without any hidden conditions.

The casino also lets gamers try out games in demo mode before risking real money. Players have the additional option of setting their gambling limits, so that they don't overspend. However, some of the site's users have complained that customer service is sluggish at times. The wagering requirements are also considered to be a little on the high side at 40x.

Quick look

A huge number of slot games

Generous sign-up BTC bonuses

Some customer support issues have come up in the past

High wagering requirements of 40x

4. Cloudbet Casino — Best crypto casino with a sportsbook

This is one of the more established casino sites, having been around since 2013, and it shows. The interface is slick and easy to use. It also uses the latest SSL encryption to secure its operations, which are regulated by its Curaçao license.

The site accepts multiple cryptos, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, Dash, and more. There's also a huge welcome bonus of a 100 percent match deposit of up to 5 BTC on offer, along with plenty of other promotions for regular players to take advantage of.

There is a massive selection of casino games including slots, jackpot slots, table games, and a live casino. There are dedicated Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Dash games.

But that's not all. There is also a sportsbook and a dedicated esport betting section. Cloudbet is therefore a great place for crypto gambling.

Quick look

Accepts numerous cryptos including BTC, ETH, BCH, USDC, USDT, PAXG, PAX, DASH, LINK, DAI, DOGE, and LTC.

Huge welcome bonus on crypto deposits

Also offers sports and esports betting in BTC

5. Red Dog Casino — Extra bonuses for BTC users

Red Dog Casino is considered one of the most secure gaming sites on the internet due to its elaborate SSL encryption. It is also duly regulated with a Curaçao license, making it a highly reliable site. It has therefore steadily gained a reputation since its registration in 2019.

Another strong point of the casino is its welcome bonus. The site offers a very generous 225 percent match deposit bonus for new players signing up. Make your first deposit in Bitcoin, and you will get an extra 20 percent match. Just remember to use the code WAGGINTAILS.

The site also offers all players a daily bonus. Make a deposit of $30 for a 120 percent match. Deposit $75 for a 135 percent match, or grab a massive 160 percent match for a deposit of $150. Even better, deposit in Bitcoin, and you'll get an extra 25 percent match on your deposit!

The only downside of this site is its relatively small collection of games. The less than 200 games on offer are a little limiting, but there is still a choice of slots, table games, and even some specialty games like scratch cards.

Quick look

BTC deposits unlock extra bonuses

Daily match deposit offer

The number of games available is not as large as some sites

6. Ignition Casino — The large prize pool crypto casino

The most attractive incentive about Ignition Casino is its huge prize pools, which award over $2 million in prizes every week. The most popular games on the site are poker games and tournaments. This gives players opportunities to win part of the money for themselves. The prizes have made the site highly attractive to players in the United States and other parts of the world.

The site accepts Bitcoin in addition to traditional currency. The welcome bonuses are generous and come with relatively low wagering requirements of 25x. The casino has unique Bitcoin promos, such as the 150 percent match deposit up to $1,500 casino welcome bonus and the 150 percent match deposit up to $1,500 poker welcome bonus. Players can choose one or the other on sign-up.

The challenge with Ignition Casino is that it only accepts Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin as the crypto payment currencies. More options would be most welcome.

Pros

Huge weekly prize pools of over $2 million

Dedicated poker site

Few Crypto options

7. Intertops Casino — Casino established in 1996, now accepts Bitcoin

Online since 1996, Intertops knows just what you want. Intertops Casino offers players a choice of playing at their Casino Red or Casino Classic, so you can get twice the fun!

But that's not all. Sign up for an Intertops account, and you can also get access to their dedicated poker site as well as the sportsbook.

A big attraction is the excellent welcome bonuses to customers. Players get a 125 percent match on their first deposit at Casino Red. The maximum bonus is $1000. The minimum deposit qualifying a player for this bonus is $50. Opt for Casino Classic, and you'll be able to claim a 100 percent match deposit of up to $100. The wagering requirements are 30x.

There are also promotions for new games, which are introduced from time to time. The cryptos that can be used in the casino are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Quick look

Excellent welcome bonuses

Promotions for new games

One account brings access to four sites

8. Bovada Casino — The crypto sports betting hub

Bovada is primarily a sports betting site that accepts cryptocurrency transactions. It offers over 20 sports to bet on and is quite popular. The casino is the first sports betting site that actually accepted cryptos, and still remains one of the few to do so. It is also renowned for in-play betting and live-streaming options.

The casino is popular for its great welcome bonus promos. New players receive a first deposit bonus of 100 percent up to $1,000 if using fiat payment methods, Deposit with BTC, and you'll get a 125 percent match up to $1250 with wagering requirements of just 25x. The site also has a special weekly mobile bonus for its players worth up to $100.

The main problem with the site is the low number of casino games available apart from sports betting. So there is little to attract non-sports betting enthusiasts.

Intertops Casino currently only accepts a few cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash as the available choices.

Quick look

Sports betting

Free bitcoin transactions

transactions Speedy withdrawals

Few cryptos accepted

9. Wild — Crypto casino with nice bonuses

This casino is well-known for its huge welcome bonus. The normal casino welcome bonus is a 250 percent match up to £1000 with a minimum deposit of $20. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 35x, which is considered average. You get the bonus by entering the code WILD250 with your first deposit.

However, the crypto bonus is a huge 300 percent match deposit up to $3000, against a minimum first crypto deposit of $20. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 45x, which is considered on the higher side. You get this bonus by entering the code CRYPTO300 when you make your deposit.

Neither of these welcome offers applies to live dealer games. You should also familiarize yourself with terms and conditions for these welcome bonuses, which include a rollover requirement to become eligible and a 30-day limit within which to claim the bonus.

The casino accepts a wide range of cryptos including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether and USD Coin. This makes it possible for you to use the crypto of your choice without any problems.

The main problem with the site, which makes it rank low, is its limited choice of games. In total, it has only 350 games to pick from. This limits the choices for gamers.

Quick look

Big crypto welcome bonus

Many cryptocurrencies accepted

10. Slots.lv Casino — Specialty crypto slots

This site is renowned for its specialty games. There are welcome bonuses on these games and special welcome bonuses if you deposit in cryptocurrencies. In fact, the site is very interested in cryptocurrencies — it accepts almost all the available ones. You can earn cumulative bonuses of up to $7,500 across several crypto deposits.

The limiting factor for this site is the absence of many popular casino games. This makes it unattractive to regular players. However, it is quite useful for crypto users.

Quick look

Welcome bonus on specialty games

Many Crypto rewards

Few games

Bitcoin casino benchmarks

When looking for a good casino, the following factors were taken into consideration.

For those who are interested in crypto casinos, you should ensure that the casino accepts the cryptocurrency you prefer to use. It is important to check for this before you begin playing. In any case, you will probably register using cryptocurrency.

It should have huge bonuses as you play. In the casino business, players have to squeeze every advantage they can from the operators. So, any bonuses you can get come in really handy.

Should be secure to play on and handle your payment processes safely. The latest SSL encryption goes a long way in assuring you of these factors. You should look for these in a casino.

When it comes to the games you can play in a casino, the rule of thumb is, the more the merrier. A casino that offers you a wider choice of games is better than one that doesn't. You will get the opportunity to switch from game to game if there is a wider choice. More games are also a sign that the casino is well-established.

Highly responsive customer support every time you need it.

The highest-ranked Casino here is BitStarz, because it has all the factors above. It accepts a large range of cryptos and offers a wide range of games, which gives you a good variety to choose from. Like all the other sites on this list, it is duly registered and available for mobile devices. mBit Casino is not far behind since it also accepts many cryptos and offers a large collection of games. The third one is 7Bit casino, which matches the others in terms of cryptos accepted and the large collection of games. It however falls short on the score of customer care.

Bitcoin Gambling FAQs

Do crypto casinos pay out in traditional currencies?

Some casinos pay out in traditional currencies while others don't. However, even if they pay you in cryptocurrency, you can still convert that to cash whenever you want.

Are crypto casinos safe to play in?

Yes. In case you doubt a casino's credibility, you can check out its credentials from the site. This will tell you whether it is registered and duly licensed. Registered and licensed casinos adhere to set regulations, so they are dependable. Checking out reviews like this one can also give you a good idea about the casino's trustworthiness.

Which are the best online crypto casinos in the USA?

The best at the moment are Bitstarz, mBit and 7Bit casinos. They accept the largest range of cryptos and offer numerous games in different genres as well as attractive bonuses.

Can I play casino games on my mobile?

Yes, most online casinos offer games that have been optimized for mobile devices. Some casinos offer a dedicated app that can be downloaded from the relevant App store. Others have fully optimized their sites for mobile gambling, so you simply access the site through the browser on your mobile device.

Are there age limits for playing casino games online?

Yes. Legitimate casinos will not allow you to register unless you can prove that you have attained the minimum age. In most states in the USA this is 18, but some states require you to be at least 21 to play online casino games.

Do online casinos pay out winnings?

Yes, legitimate casinos will always pay out winnings.

Best Bitcoin casinos in conclusion

These online casinos have their strengths and weaknesses. Most importantly, they accept the use of cryptocurrencies as legitimate deposits.

Moreover, the casinos have stood the test of time as being legitimate and reliable, so you can play in them with confidence. Each of them has its area of specialty, so you can choose the one you want depending on your interest. This review is therefore a useful guide for you to make an informed decision when choosing a crypto-compliant casino to play in.

There are other casinos out there that offer crypto services, but these 10 are easily the most outstanding of them in the US and offshore. The fact that you can play your favorite game on the go on your mobile devices also helps to keep you entertained wherever you are. All the casinos on the list offer you the opportunity to play on mobile.