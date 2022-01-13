This Pune-based startup is selling household items made out of plant-based natural materials

“My family has traded in household products such as bags, baskets, home decor made of natural materials like bamboo, cane, etc ever since they came to India after the Partition. Back then, products made out of bamboo were used for everyday household needs. However, that changed with time and such products started selling as souvenirs and gift items, says Deepa Bhowmick, Founder, DaisyLife, who knew she wanted to bring the natural items back into the homes of people when she took the entrepreneurial plunge.

DaisyLife is a lifestyle brand selling everyday use handicrafts established to change the landscape of modern homes and increase the use of natural products at home. DaisyLife deals in everyday use products like bags, baskets, home décor, gifting, and personal care made of minimally processed natural materials like bamboo, cane, jute, wood, coconut shell, and the likes in simple, functional designs.

Establishing connect with nature

“With modern materials taking over homes and our lifestyle, we have moved away from nature. Concrete, poly fibers, metal, and glass portray the picture of modern life. DaisyLife is a world where we encourage people to use the simplest natural material products,” shares Deepa.

“I have taken a lot of inspiration from brands like Ikea and Muji. They use natural materials and I love the sense of calm they instill. Aesthetics, design, and catering to the masses are a few things about these brands that inspired me to create a platform like DaisyLife,” she adds.

The Pune-based company started in 2013 as a B2B business catering to tourist attractions. But the business took a hit after the pandemic. “As the country went under lockdown, we started working actively on our website. Within a month, the business picked up well without spending anything on advertising. We have systems in place to ensure quality check and fulfilment speed. The ultimate goal is to make sure that our customers are satisfied,” says Deepa.

Building credibility as a homegrown company

“We were primarily targeting the Indian audience, so it made sense for us to avail a .in domain. Also, we have to ensure our credibility as a homegrown brand. We represent the regional story and a .in domain was simply the right choice for us,” states Deepa.

The National Internet Exchange for India (NIXI) is helping many businesses across the country to get a .in or .Bharat domain. Enterprises irrespective of their scale and size can avail a .in domain with the help of NIXI. It is affordable and can be availed in more than 22 languages for businesses coming from all regions of the country.

“Having an online presence was the best decision we made for the brand. We had our first 15,000 visitors within a month. The brand connected immediately with the Indian audience. The site traffic is in the top 2 percent of all the sites that launched on Shopify in the same week as DaisyLife,” says Deepa.

Sharing her vision for DaisyLife, she explains, “When we talk about city life and modern homes, it is all about metals and plastics. And that is not how I imagine an ideal lifestyle. I believe that even the most modern homes must have a natural feel to their interiors. That’s what we are trying to achieve at DaisyLife.”

The ‘Shaping India Inc's Online Growth’ series chronicles the journeys of startups and SMEs in India and how creating an online presence on the .in or .Bharat domain powered their success stories.