AI-driven healthtech B2B SaaS platform Heaps Health Solutions on Monday raised Rs 550 million in Series A round from marquee HNI investors and family offices. The round was led by Mumbai-based NVS Wealth Managers, founded by Nalin Shah and Jesal Shah, and the Rajiv Dadlani Group.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital for expanding its team, accelerate product development, and optimise and enter into existing and newer markets.

Founded by Dr Suman Katragadda, the global healthtech platform and SaaS provider leverages advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to revolutionise healthcare delivery and payment models. It works with patients, payers (insurance companies), providers (hospitals), and large corporates.

Sharing his views, Suman Katragadda, Founder and CEO, said,

“HEAPS aims to revolutionise health care delivery and payment models at a global level and offers highly-optimised, automated and AI-based patient engagement platforms to insurers, hospitals, and corporations... We are extremely happy with the support and trust our investors have shown in us. They have an impeccable track record in investing and scaling-up businesses profitably, along with strong healthcare domain expertise.”

At present, the startup offers post-discharge care management and health compliance and risk management (HCRM) in India and the US. It has a strong pipeline from other countries such as South Africa, Bangladesh, and UAE.

HEAPS has its presence in India, with offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. In US and Singapore, it is present through its subsidiaries.

Nalin Shah, Managing Director, NVS Wealth Managers, said,

“With the strong expertise of Dr Suman, both in India and the US healthcare markets, I strongly believe HEAPS would be a highly valued company, soon achieving unicorn status. Our group of HNI investors and family offices are extremely confident in the company’s growth prospects as they aim to address the trust deficit among stakeholders in the healthcare space and have found a highly rewarding niche.”

Rajiv Dadlani, from Rajiv Dadlani Group, said, “The founders, having a strong pedigree and tremendous experience in the healthcare industry, have built a robust management team and are doing a splendid job. We are very impressed with their holistic strategy of leveraging advanced data analytics using AI and ML technology in building a well-calibrated, proven, and globally scalable business model.”