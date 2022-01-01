Hello, 2022!

Happy New Year!

As we step into 2022, there is so much to be thankful for the past year. We started 2021 with India rolling out the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, delivering the first dose to around 300 million people.

In the business world, the pandemic sparked innovation and led to a new confidence in the sector. The year 2021 saw companies accelerating their use of technology and adopting digital tools.

At YourStory, as we witnessed the good, bad, and ugly in all the sectors, it was heartening to see that our top stories this year brought forward a mixed bag of emotions. On day one of 2022, here is a look back at the top reads of the year gone by. Read more.

The Interview

India: The next big billion opportunity

In this episode of TechSparks 2021 Classics, watch Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital, talk about how COVID-19 has opened up an unprecedented opportunity for the technology sector to build for a mobile-first generation.

Editor’s Pick: Best of App Friday

The past year has seen several apps entering the arena and solving different problems – from an audio social media platform to an app that improves people’s mental health. Here are 7 apps from our App Friday series that helped us better manage 2021. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Indore-based MakeMyHouse is helping customers access top-of-the-line interior designs. Founded in 2016 by Mustafa Johar and Husain Johar, the startup provides interior and construction solutions for new and existing homes. The platform currently has more than 12,000 layouts, and 101,040 visitors on its website. Read more.

Uznaka Solutions, headquartered in Noida, manufactures electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, sets up EV stations for clients and supports e-mobility services. Its unique selling point (USP) is its proprietary tech which allows the startup to have a strong grip on the product along with customisation options. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, UpGrad

It is life after each setback or failure that defines you and not the failure that defines you. So, if you can’t stick it out, don’t start it.

- Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder, upGrad

