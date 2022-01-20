This startup is helping individuals understand the complexities of personal finance

A chartered accountant by profession, Surat-based Neeil Chaurushi started North Alliance as his third entrepreneurial venture. The purpose is to help people grow financially. “My first two ventures were fitness related and I have always had the vision to help people prosper in all aspects of their lives. Since my previous ventures focussed on physical and mental health, I decided to step into the financial space. I believe it is important for people to take care of their financial health as much as other aspects,” says Neeil.

“As a CA, I have realised that there is a huge gap in the personal finance space. Lack of financial literacy confuses ordinary citizens to make decisions on which financial assets to own. It is a complex space to understand which leads to decisions taken based on fear or greed. To help newbies with financial literacy, we at North Alliance offer expertise and skills to up the personal finance game,” he adds.

Personal finance and growth consultancy

North Alliance was launched in 2020 with the mission of enabling growth for everyone. The company operates in the fields of personal finance and growth consultancy.

“In the field of personal finance, we help people with planning and execution of their financial goals like wealth creation, estate planning, etc through investment in mutual funds, bonds, shares, ETF, PMS, FDs. All of these investments further help in reducing the income tax liabilities and thereby protecting their financial assets,” explains Neeil.

“With proper goal planning and asset allocation strategies, it is easier to take a well informed financial decision,” he adds.

North Alliance also offers growth consultancy services for service-oriented businesses and emerging startups wherein they help them with vision planning, determining core values and focus areas, defining market strategy, creating accountability charts and formulating systems and processes.

Neeil shares, “There are a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs wanting to jump the startup bandwagon but they lack direction. We help these aspiring founders to see through their capacities and what they wish to achieve and its practicality.”

An online-first platform

“We are an online-first platform with no location barriers. In fact, our launch was during the COVID times, so it was inevitable for us to start with an online platform,” says Neeil.

“Our first choice for the domain name was northalliance.in, and that is how we represent ourselves on all our social media platforms. Apart from the affordability factor, one of the main reasons to opt for a .in domain was the sense of belongingness. It helps build the trust factor with customers,” he says.

The National Internet Exchange for India (NIXI) is helping many businesses across the country to get a .in or .Bharat domain. It is affordable and can be availed in more than 22 languages for businesses coming from all regions of the country. NIXI is an ideal option to choose for the businesses that prefer to be represented by their country's domain.

Sharing his vision for North Alliance, Neeil says, “We intend to manage assets worth Rs 2,000 crore and continue our business intending to promote the idea of living a good life by managing finances in a better way.”

The ‘Shaping India Inc's Online Growth’ series chronicles the journeys of startups and SMEs in India and how creating an online presence on the .in or .Bharat domain powered their success stories.