Ola to expand Ola Dash to 20 cities in next six months

Ride-sharing platform ﻿Ola﻿ on Friday announced the expansion plans of its quick commerce service — Ola Dash — to open 500 dark stores spread across 20 cities in the next six months, making it the largest dark store network in India.

Launched last year as Ola Store on the Ola app, the quick commerce service currently services nine cities — including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow — through its ‘Store to Door’ service that delivers within 10 minutes. The service is spread across 200 dark stores, offering an assortment of more than 2,500 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

The company also said that it plans to increase the order size to more than 500,000 per day by the end of the year.

The range of products available on Ola Dash comprises fresh produce, snacks and beverages, instant food, home care products, fruits and vegetables, and cooking essentials, to name a few.

“Ola has been a leader in the on-demand mobility business for more than a decade,” said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola. “Our advanced geolocation tech, coupled with very low cost of customer acquisition gives us a unique advantage to bring the benefits of mobility to all.”

He further added, “Our quick commerce service is an essential part of our connect with customers as they rely on technology and online service to fulfil their daily needs. Over the next few months, we will be expanding our reach and presence to more cities and customers.”

Ola dash acts as an expansion of the 'New Mobility vision' that covers a wider set of customer needs — from multi-modal ride-hailing offerings, vehicle commerce to crafting unique food experiences with Ola Foods — and now quick commerce with Ola Dash.

With Ola Dash, the company also competes with Zepto, Dunzo, Swiggy, and Zomato-backed Blinkit.