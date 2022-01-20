A provider of contextual codeless AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure startup Pixis (formerly ﻿Pyxis One﻿) has raised $100 million Series C funding.

Pixis will use fresh funds to rapidly scale its AI platforms and plugins, as well as accelerate expansions across North America, Europe, and India.

The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from new investor General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. Existing investors Celesta Capital, Premji Invest, and Chiratae Ventures also participated in the round.

This round has enabled Pixis’ early investor Exfinity Venture Partners to make a partial exit, with record returns. The venture funds have brought out the stake held by Exfinity. With the close of its US $17M Series B round just four months prior, Pixis has raised a total of $124M to date since its inception in 2018.

Shubham Mishra stated, “The web going cookieless, in conjunction with decreasing access to the depth of data that was previously available, is a worrisome situation for marketers. In this environment, it is self-evolving neural networks that are proving to be invaluable assets in countering the disruptions to the marketing landscape. We’re excited to partner with SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and General Atlantic to make codeless AI infrastructure accessible to every market in the world.”

Founded by Shubham A. Mishra, Global CEO, Vrushali Prasade, CTO, and Harikrishna Valiyath (CBO), the Pixis AI infrastructure leverages self-evolving neural networks to empower over 100 customers worldwide with AI-powered decision-making.

Pixis says it has seen 600 percent growth since inception.

Priya Saiprasad, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers said, “Marketing is one of the largest spending categories for companies but many of its decisions are still driven by intuition rather than data. Pixis has developed an end-to-end codeless AI infrastructure, that equips teams with cutting-edge data science to automate and improve core processes, from budget allocation to real-time campaign optimisation and reporting. We are excited to partner with Shubham and the team to support their mission to make marketing data-backed, intelligent, agile, and effortlessly scalable in the new cookie-less world.”

Customers using the Pixis AI infrastructure have witnessed a 20% decrease in acquisition costs on average, in addition to at least 300 hours of manual work saved per month, the company says. The alluring factor for customers, however, is definitely the prospect of activating AI in eight seconds without having to write a single line of code.

“Pixis is on a rapid growth trajectory and the fresh funds will help us far exceed our timelines for that. Especially with the introduction of our unique AI plugin, we’ve recorded enormous growth and retention with our current customer base. Our immediate focus will be to hire talent in India as we’re looking to more than double our team size here," said Neel Pandya, Pixis APAC CEO.

The startup aims to add over 200 customisable self-evolving AI models to the infrastructure it offers and has already introduced close to four dozen AI models since its last funding. And now, with the $100 million Series C funding, Pixis is all set to fast-track tech and AI development.