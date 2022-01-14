How Rightbot makes warehouses future-ready with its unique robotic solutions

Anurag Dutta and Abhinav Warrier met as part of an accelerator program called Entrepreneur First. Coming from very different age groups and backgrounds, the duo was fuelled by the dream of building an India-first company.

“Focusing on our complementary skills, we set out to build the world’s most versatile, efficient robotics solutions for warehouses called Rightbot. Indian warehouses are among the most complex to automate, given their density, smaller size, and abundantly available cost-effective labor,” says Anurag, Co-founder, and CEO, Rightbot.

Launched in 2020, Rightbot specialises in building robotic solutions to enable quick commerce in India. For a fulfillment warehouse, Rightbot’s solution increases productivity by 3X, throughput by up to 50 percent, and space optimisation by up to 30 percent. This helps ensure timely delivery of consumer orders, a greater choice to customers through the increased assortment, reduction of operational expenses, and increased asset utilisation.

Making robotics available and affordable

“There is a huge gap in terms of what could be the potential of supply chain and automation in India and what is actually being serviced. The existing solutions are not economically and operationally viable. That’s why we set out to build a robotic platform which can essentially introduce automation at scale even in an emerging economy like India,” explains Anurag.

In an era of quick commerce, today’s consumer wants everything at rocket speed. “And if you have manual operations driving quick commerce, it is prone to errors. We are building automation solutions which can enable quick commerce at scale by taking away a lot of mundane work at fulfillment centers, replacing it with better systems to speed the process,” he adds.

One of the biggest challenges for Rightbot, Anurag says, is to hire the right people with the right kind of skill set. “As a deep-tech startup, it is difficult to find the talent that can take ownership of the projects. Another business challenge is that of the supply chain. Most of our components come from outside of India and the lockdowns have had an impact on the supply chain,” he shares.

Built-in India, for the world

“We have always identified ourselves as an India-first company. Imagined, designed, and built in India for the world. And that is why the .in domain names fit perfectly with what we are proposing,” says Anurag.

The National Internet Exchange for India (NIXI) is helping many businesses across the country to get a .in or .Bharat domain. Enterprises irrespective of their scale and size can avail a .in domain with the help of NIXI. It is affordable and can be availed in more than 22 languages for businesses coming from all regions of the country.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

He further states, “As a B2B company, our website allows us to communicate our capabilities to a larger audience which is why it is extremely important to have an online presence.”

Sharing his vision for Rightbot, Anurag says, “We want to be the go-to robotics company for quick commerce across the globe. That is the end state that we want to reach.”

The ‘Shaping India Inc's Online Growth’ series chronicles the journeys of startups and SMEs in India and how creating an online presence on the .in or .Bharat domain powered their success stories.