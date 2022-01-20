How YourPhysio is addressing the pain points of patients online

Physiotherapy has gained immense popularity in recent years, but finding a good physiotherapist is a task. Staying at home during the pandemic has also resulted in people facing several issues of the body stiffening up, which has made consulting a physiotherapist all the more important.

﻿YourPhysio﻿, an online physiotherapy service has been providing physiotherapy services with its team of experts who have some of the best expertise in the vertical. Co-Founded by Ashutosh Mundhada, YourPhysio consists of a team of gold medallists in graduate and post-graduate physiotherapy, who have more than 30 years of experience.

Origin of an online physiotherapy brand

Ashutosh says that knee pain, back pain, and neck pain are perennial problems that we see people facing around us. He says that one of the co-founders of YourPhysio is a domain expert who has worked in the field extensively and knows the minute details in the space.

“He has seen how the space operates, and we realised that there are issues of accessibility, availability and convenience, objectivity and engagement in the space, and so we decided to partner up and start YourPhysio,” says Ashutosh.

Speaking about the model followed by YourPhysio, Ashutosh says that people who have problems approach them for an online consultation, where YourPhysio’s experts take 45-minute sessions to get to the root cause of the problem. Then a personalised treatment plan is created, and based on the whole repository of the exercises they have, the experts create a plan of exercises that would help solve the problem.

Ashutosh adds that there are one-on-one sessions as well that provide users with the guidance to ensure that they do exercises the right way. These sessions also facilitate feedback from the experts to ensure that users heal faster.

He says that the main challenge they faced while starting off was to get people to adopt the idea. “We tried to test it out because we knew that what we had built had a lot of merits, but people had to experience it. Creating a website gave us a low-friction experience because users didn’t have to commit any money or extra time to it, thanks to the free consultations,” says Ashutosh.

USP and growth

Speaking about YourPhysio’s primary differentiator, Ashutosh says that they take responsibility for outcomes. “We will not just say that we will connect you to a good expert and leave it at that. We will help you get rid of the pain altogether. That’s a vertical play that differentiates us because, at the end of the day, people want a solution to their problem,” he says.

Having shifted to an online model from an offline model, Ashutosh says that one of the key factors that have helped the brand grow is that they cater to audiences across various age groups and that they have been able to deliver the desired outcome. He adds that they have also been able to understand consumer needs perfectly, which has helped them scale considerably.

Ashutosh says that the reason behind choosing the .in domain was their focus on building a brand from India, and for India. “This is the market we understand, we understand the pain points, so we realised that .in would be a really good starting point for us,” he says.

He adds that from a representation point of view, the domain has really helped people understand that the brand is operating out of India, so having the domain has helped them scale up in terms of customers.

The .in domain has helped several brands like YourPhysio cater to the Indian audience, and establish their presence as a homemade brand. Managed by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), the .in and .Bharat domains are available in 22 Indian languages and have helped brands across their country establish themselves as indigenous solution providers.

Looking forward, Ashutosh says that they plan to build a global organisation in the coming years, and having expanded to more than 10 countries in recent years, YourPhysio surely does know the model to scale up quickly.

