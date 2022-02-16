Texas, United States-headquartered cybersecurity company Securonix has raised $1 billion led by investment firm, Vista Equity Partners which specialises in financing software, data and technology businesses. The round also saw participation from returning investors Volition Capital and Eight Roads Ventures, said a statement issued by the company.

Prior to this, Securonix had raised $24 million from Capital One Ventures in March 2021.

Securonix will utilise the capital to make significant investments in global talent acquisition, adding senior leaders across engineering, cloud operations, threats labs as well as sales and marketing, according to the statement. Securonix will also benefit from industry expertise of Vista to scale operations and accelerate product innovation.

Founded in 2008 by Sachin Nayyar and Tanuj Gulati, Securonix offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based multi-tenant security analytics, operations and response platform for security threats to enterprises. The Securonix platform also provides complete visibility, advanced detection, response and scalability to its customers.

“We solve a very tough problem that requires excellence across multiple domains, including product engineering, threat detection and hunting, data science, and operations. This funding will help us accelerate investments in these areas and continue to provide a world-class service to our customers,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO and Co-founder of Securonix in the statement.

He further added that the company will look to extend the application layer of threat detection and response to the Operational Technology and Internet-of-Things (IoT) systems.

Securonix also has operations in Pune and Bengaluru in India and claims to employ over 1000 employees globally. The company also offers flexible deployment models across multiple cloud service providers, such as Snowflake and AWS.

ALSO READ Cybersecurity startup Aristi Labs eyes foreign markets after M&A deal

“As a next-gen SaaS company with a strong leadership team, differentiated platform, and passionate customer base, Securonix is leading the SIEM and XDR markets at a time of significant transformation,” said Michael Fosnaugh, Co-head of Vista’s Flagship Fund and Senior Managing Director in the statement.

“It’s a privilege to partner with talented founders like Sachin and Tanuj, and we look forward to supporting the entire Securonix team to help advance their vision and set the standard for modern security analytics and operations,” he added.