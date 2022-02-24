With the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, the metaverse is advancing from a theoretical idea into something that could legitimately be the future of the web. Meta (formerly Facebook) is actively working on another class of generative AI models that will permit individuals to create entire universes using speech alone, further enabling individuals to communicate with voice assistants and sidestepping the linguistic fence by translating across all dialects.

At the "Inside the Lab: Building for the Metaverse with AI" event, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg uncovered AI tasks and Meta's work on AI research to make the metaverse a reality. He also said building for the metaverse will require a significant leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI).

In his keynote speech, Zuckerburg also talked about a couple of forward-looking leaps in AI research equipped for the metaverse, including his vision for AI assistants (also known as Project CAIRaoke) and more. Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a cutting-edge concept of virtual environments where users can work, mingle, and play, will be the replacement for the mobile internet.

Zuckerberg stated, with Builder Bot and CAIRaoke, AI assistants will be improved and permit "artificial intelligence to see the world from our experience" as individuals enter virtual reality through headsets or glasses. The company would also bolster free education drives aimed at bringing more racial minorities into tech.

Meta will also work on self-regulating and learning to prepare for how AI could decipher and foresee the kinds of interplay and interactions that would happen in the metaverse. It is likewise working on egocentric information, which includes seeing the world from a first-person viewpoint. Artificial intelligence will be used to direct action and content in the metaverse, and Meta is analysing this path.

Meta also launched Project CAIRaoke, an end-to-end neural model for expanding on building frameworks, to assist with conveying better dialogue capacities, true world creation, and exploration.

The metaverse, according to Zuckerberg, will consist of vivid worlds that users can create and interact with, including 3D space, body language, facial motions, and more, "so you experience it and explore it, as you are literally there," he said.