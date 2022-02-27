249 artworks, 14 countries: Print Biennale India 2022 held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 585 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The second edition of the Print Biennale India, an international exhibition of graphic prints, was held recently at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. The lineup included Indian artists as well as 39 foreign artists.

Organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi (National Academy of Art), it featured 249 artworks by graphic artists from 14 countries, according to exhibition coordinator Krishna Setty CS.

The Lalit Kala Akademi was inaugurated in New Delhi in 1954, by the then Minister for Education, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Exhibition coordinator Krishna Setty CS is himself a printmaker.

The first edition of Print Biennale India was held in New Delhi in 2018. It featured 177 works of artists from India and overseas.

While much public attention to art understandably focuses on painting, photography and sculpture, the world of printmaking also offers opportunities for the creative mind. Printmaking uses techniques such as relief and intaglio printing, with raised surfaces or incisions.

“The aim of the biennale exhibition is to showcase the fine art and talent of printmaking,” Krishna Setty explains, in a chat with YourStory.

In a world where digital art and processes are becoming mainstream, this form of art showcases what is possible in the manual form, he adds. The exhibition also included a one-week workshop on printmaking, held by 20 artists.

The overseas artists were from Russia, Germany, France, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, US, Israel, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

“The exhibition was very well received. This is the first time the Print Biennale is being held in South India. The collection of artistic works is unique,” Krishna Setty signs off.

