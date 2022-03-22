Daiichikoutsu partners with SpareIt to set up network of service, parking, and charging (SPC) hubs for EVs

Daiichikoutsu India Private Limited (DIPL), a subsidiary of Japan’s oldest taxi service and largest automobile maintenance company Daiichi-Koutsu Sangyo Company, has formed a partnership with SpareIt to set up a network of Service, Parking and Charging (SPC) hubs in Bengaluru for electric vehicles (EVs).

Under this partnership, DIPL is setting up its automotive maintenance outlets while ﻿SpareIt﻿ will “electrify” these facilities by bringing together EV servicing and charging infrastructure capabilities for all kinds of vehicles across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

On the alliance, DIPL CEO Tomokazu Kaneko said, “Through this partnership with SpareIt, by electrifying our facilities, we see a significant progressive mindset, of enabling a small, but right foot forward in the reduction of carbon emissions and clearing the way for significant climate progress.”

Launched in July 2020, SpareIt enables small and independent garages with easy access to spares sourcing, business management tools and upskilling programmes to make them EV ready.

Prashant Kamdar, Founder & Romi Chugh, Co-Founder - SpareIt

SpareIt Co-founder Romi Chugh said, “The Japanese are known for their methodical execution and we are excited to be part of this journey with Daiichi-Koutsu. This partnership is a testament of how working together and leveraging one’s strengths can be beneficial.”

Founded in 1960, comprising around 8,700 vehicles, Daiichi Koutsu Sangyo has the largest taxi fleet in Japan and is one of the biggest and oldest automotive companies in this segment.

“To ensure faster adoption in the EV industry, it is important for the ecosystem to work collaboratively and on new models. With SpareIt, we are looking to bring this new model of SPC offering to all EV customers. They can benefit from this partnership with quick TATs for servicing and also charging while it's parked overnight at our facilities” said Suzuki Atsushi, GM of DIPL.

“With Daiichi-Koutsu’s 60+-year-old legacy and SpareIt’s execution prowess, this SPC model will offer an invaluable CVP for EV OEMs and 3PL customers. We are proud and excited to bring this first-of-a-kind offering into the market,” said Prashant Kamdar, Founder, SpareIt.

SpareIt offers trained and certified EV technicians and is already working with EV OEMs and enablers who are using its garage network. It currently has over 100 EV trained garages with charging points in its network across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

“We are happy to partner with SpareIt. They bring the necessary infrastructure needed for EVs and we bring the space and operational expertise. This is a powerful combination for our customers,” said Kishen Kumar, Service Manager of DIPL.

(Edited by Thimmaya Poojary)