Deepinder Goyal says Zomato's 10-minute delivery won't compromise rider safety

A day after Zomato's 10-minute delivery announcement got Indian Twitterati riled up, CEO Deepinder Goyal has responded with more information on how the platform plans to implement its delivery strategy.

The biggest complaint yesterday was regarding delivery partner safety and the reckless driving that this 10-minute promise would lead to. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram even tweeted about how this move was a "ten minute gamble" on the lives of Zomato's gig workers.

Goyal's update today morning covers how Zomato Instant, the brand responsible for this 10-minute delivery, will not be informing their partners on the time limit promised to customers, and will neither be incentivising nor rewarding their delivery speed.

Get connected to Zomato

To achieve the 10-minute mark, the company will be setting up food stations in "specific customer locations only." Presumably, this implies that only high-trafficked locations in major customer markets will have access to this new feature.

Goyal also addressed the food quality issue raised by the short delivery times, stating that only popular and standardised items from nearby locations will be available on the service.

With his tongue firmly in cheek, the Zomato CEO asked his replies to "please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)" this time!

Super-quick delivery space has seen traction over the past few months, with ﻿Blinkit﻿ and ﻿Zepto﻿ being the top players. However, unlike Zomato, these have been restricted to only groceries.

Get connected to Zomato

Get connected to Zomato