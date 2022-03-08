[Funding roundup] Cooby, Propdial, Oorjaa, Blue Tokai raise early-stage capital

Property management startup Propdial raises Rs 2 Cr as part of convertible debenture round

﻿Propdial﻿, a Gurugram-based proptech startup that helps NRIs and Indians living in other cities manage properties from a distance, raised a top-up of Rs 1 crore in CCD funding. This top-up is part of the funding round in November last year, where Propdial had raised Rs 1 crore. Last year, the company had had also raised seed funding.

Propdial will use the funds to scale domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across India. The investment will also scale Propdial’s sales and operation functions, alongside improving the tech stack.

Get connected to Propdial

B2B logistics startup Oorjaa raises around Rs 9 Cr led by Inflection Point Ventures

Co-founders Oorjaa

B2B logistics startup Oorjaa raised around Rs 9 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. A clutch of HNIs also invested in their personal capacity and through the Vinners angel investing platform. The startup will use the funds to focus on product and tech development, expand into new geographies, and on working capital requirements.

Founded by Sandeep Patil, Prashant Mohite, and Yogesh Parab in November 2019, Oorjaa offers logistics solutions aided with transformative technology solutions on auto-routing, network optimisation, data analytics, trip management, and highly efficient operating processes.

Get connected to Propdial

The startup has bootstrapped to an impressive two-digit ARR with founders’ capital and investment of Rs 40 lakh.

Since its launch, Oorjaa has expanded to 15+ cities, 30+ hub locations, conducting 4000+ orders per day with 200+ vehicles (inclusive of EV cargo vehicles).

Blue Tokai extends its pre-Series B round to partner with Negen Capital and Mauryan Capital

Coffee speciality brand ﻿Blue Tokai Coffee﻿ Roasters has inducted Negen Capital and Mauryan Capital as its latest investors in an extension of its pre-Series B round.

Matt Chitharanjan, Co-founder and CEO, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, said,

“We are excited to have Negen Capital and Mauryan Capital join us on our mission of building India's largest specialty coffee company and taking India's highest scoring coffees to the world. Neil, Gautam, and their team have a deep and diverse background in the F&B space, and with their support we're poised to double our revenue to Rs 200 crore by next year.”

Last year, the startup had raised Rs 17 crore in a pre-Series B bridge round led by Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital, with participation from other new and existing investors.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Matt Chitharanjan, Co-founder at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

100X.VC-backed ecommerce search technology startup Wizzy raises $300K

﻿100X.VC﻿ portfolio company Wizzy, an advanced site search solution for ecommerce stores and marketplaces, raised nearly $300,000 from Manipal Technology & Media Group, Concept India, Quattro Ventures, and Sat Industries.

Top angel investors, including Jio Fund head Amey Marshelkar, Times Network VP Jignesh Kenai, serial investor Sanjeev Shah, Indian Hotels VP Giridhar Sanjeevi, Strategy Head Amogh Agashe, Anlage CEO Umesh Chhazzed, Capgemini Senior Manager Umang Shah, Google Marketing Head Jaydeep Deshpande, and others also participated.

The startup will use the funds to evolve the product, amplify its reach to store and marketplace owners around the world, and make product discovery and shopping more seamless.

Founded in 2021 by Aenik Shah and Alok Patel, Wizzy helps solve a major problem for ecommerce stores — making product discovery easy and seamless for shoppers. It was designed to boost visit-to-sales conversion organically as well.

Cooby raises $2.9M led by Sequoia India’s Surge and Pear VC

Taiwan-based conversation management tool Cooby raised $2.9 million led by Sequoia India’s Surge and Pear VC. Cooby is Surge’s first startup founded and based in Taiwan.

In a messaging-first world, Cooby helps businesses streamline engagement and individuals to organise their customer conversations and boost inbox productivity.

Cooby Founders

Cooby equips sales teams of its clients with WhatsApp work number setup, data sync, analytics dashboard, alerts and notifications, and collaboration interface to regulate WhatsApp and enhance their sales.

The company also provides visibility to customer conversations and sales activities on a unified platform. Cooby Workspace makes collaboration on WhatsApp possible without all the back-and-forths, aggregate all customer contacts, and provides clear and actionable analytics that enables teams to track, improve, and grow.

Get connected to Propdial