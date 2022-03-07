In a series of tweets on Monday morning, ﻿Tesla﻿ and ﻿SpaceX﻿ founder Elon Musk stated that Europe should re-invest in nuclear energy, and that radiation fears are overblown.

As governments across the world start discussing sanctions on Russian oil, as well as improve relations with Tehran for Iranian oil, Musk declared that it is now "extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones."

He said that this move is "'critical' to national and international security."

ALSO READ Elon Musk warns Ukrainians on using Starlink without Russian detection

Musk also pre-emptively struck down any fears people may have about radiation leaks, stating them to be overstated in our public imagination. In fact, Musk said that he would happily "eat locally grown food on TV" at any of the worst sites the public could point out to demonstrate this fact.

Musk even said that he had done something similar in Japan after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. "Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe," he said.

Musk round out his tweets with another remark about how switching to nuclear would help global climate change goals. "Also, nuclear is vastly better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for energy," said the energy specialist.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of ﻿Paytm﻿, responded to Musk's tweet by praising the Tesla founder's dedication to proving his point. He called Musk "the ultimate Skin in the Game guy for world good."

This article was edited to add Vijay Shekhar Sharma's response to Musk's comments.

Edited by Megha Reddy Edited by Megha Reddy