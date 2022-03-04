Entrepreneurship 101: Resources to help build inner resilience

Inner resilience is the ability to get through difficult situations without allowing the external factors to affect you much. It refers to the inner strength of bouncing back from a challenging or stressful situation.

In our earlier article here, we talk about building resilience in the face of adversity. Today, we will focus on helping you build inner resilience by listing resources that you can refer to in your journey towards inner strength.

Books to read

Hardwiring Happiness by Rick Hanson

Hardwiring Happiness: The New Brain Science of Contentment, Calm and Confidence by psychologist Rick Hanson is believed to instantly uplift one’s mood and make one calm. It is recommended for anyone battling with stress.

Reading this book will not just help you build resilience, but also help you improve balance and positive emotions.

Next time you’re worried, irritated, frazzled or just feeling inadequate, do not forget to pick this book up and give it a shot. The book is loaded with practice and easy-to-follow methods that can help one build a neural structure to establish inner peace, confidence and happiness.

Image source: Amazon

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Between the World and Me flips between talking about America’s history and ideals and concerns a father has for his son. It is basically a letter that Ta-Nehisi writes to his son, Samori, who was 15 at the time when the book was written. It is a Pulitzer Prize Finalist and is recommended by Oprah Winfrey in her list of “Books that help me through.”

Resilient: How to Grow an Unshakable Core of Calm, Strength and Happiness by Rick Hanson

This book offers just the right mix of mindfulness, positive psychology, and neuroscience. Written by Dr Rick Hanson, it talks about the 12 vital inner strengths that should be developed into one’s own nervous system.

Once developed, one can deal with stress without much effort; pursuing opportunities with confidence and remaining calm in the face of adversity. The book essentially teaches these 12 things through the author’s personal examples, practices, and suggestions.

After reading this book, one will be able to overcome their negative bias, mind-numbing thoughts and feelings, replacing them with joy, inner peace, and self-compassion.

Image source: Amazon

Freedom from Anxious Thoughts and Feelings by Scott Symington

Freedom from Anxious Thoughts and Feelings: A two-step mindfulness approach for moving beyond fear and worry by Scott Symington provides a two-step approach towards mindfulness, and away from worry and fear.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Through this book, the author-cum-psychologist tries to help readers adopt a methodology to deal with painful and overwhelming thoughts.

Podcasts to listen to

Meditation Minis by Chel Hamilton

Designed by hypnotherapist Chel Hamilton, Meditation Minis are short, guided audio-led meditations for people struggling with stress, anxiety, and lack of self-confidence. These podcasts can help one calm their nerves, deal with anxiety and overthinking, helping them increase their confidence. These are great for beginners who struggle with focusing and concentrating. Chel Hamilton’s 10-minute sessions are non-dogmatic and non-religious. According to its website, Meditation Minis are in the top 0.05 percent of most downloaded podcasts in the world.

Cleaning up the mental mess by Dr Caroline Leaf

Cognitive neuroscientist, author, and mental health expert, Dr Caroline Leaf’s podcasts provide scientific and practical tips and tools that allows one to take control of their physical, mental and emotional health. This podcast provides a five-step plan to figure out the root cause of anxiety, depression and bothersome thoughts.

Source: Dr Leaf Podcasts

The Kara Goldin Show

American entrepreneur and founder of Hint Water, Kara Goldin hosts candid conversations with disruptors, change-makers and entrepreneurs in her podcast.

The thought provoking conversations provide first-hand examples of how to deal with challenges and hardships associated with raising and building a business.

She has interviewed some important stakeholders from the startup community including the likes of Avram Miller (Founder of Intel Capital), Mara Smith (Inspiro Tequila), Ariel Kaye (Parachute), Jessica Yellin (News Not Noise), Steve Olsher (Podcast Magazine), Julie Bornstein (THE YES), Mindy Grossman (WW International), and Amy Errett (Madison Reed), among others.

Movies to dive into

In Pursuit Of Happyness

The 2006 film stars Will Smith as a homeless salesman and his efforts to keep his family from sinking into poverty. The film takes us through the ups and downs of Chris’ (played by Smith) life, running across the streets of San Francisco with his 5-year old son Christopher (played by Smith’s own son Jaden), bouncing from shelter to shelter in search of a home. The film is gripping and depicts continuous persistence and resilience.

It is actually based on Steven Conrad’s memoir by the same name; and depicts the one-year struggle of being homeless.

Image source: The Movie Database

The Social Network

“You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.”

These words from the tagline of the movie The Social Network holds true for successful entrepreneurs as well. Although fictionalised at most parts, The Social Network is the narration of the founding story of social media giant, Facebook, and its success.

Despite the criticism that Facebook (Meta now) faces today, its success story is that of resilience, and at the same time, having the flexibility to change, when necessary. The Social Network is for every entrepreneur who needs a reminder that if they believe in an idea, they must prepare to withstand all possible confrontations and fight for that idea.

They Will Have To Kill Us First

They Will Kill Have To Kill Us First is an honest depiction of resilience in the face of oppression. Set against the backdrop of when Islamic jihadists took over Mali in 2012, and besides other oppressive measures, music was banned.

The film is a documentary following a group of musicians who refused to let go of their music, and continued to play music and sing, instead of going into exile. The musicians were ready to face torture, and even death, but remain resilient and continued their passion.

Forrest Gump

‘Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

The movie Forrest Gump acts like the ultimate handbook on resilience. Robert Zemeckis' Forrest Gump (as played by Tom Hanks) is the story of a differently-abled man who goes on to become the fastest runner. Essentially, Forrest Gump talks about the four verticals of resilience– mental, physical, social and spiritual wellness. It will make you get up from your couch and do what you love.

TEDx Talks for inspiration

Rajean Willis - Turning Into Your Inner Resilience

Social worker and PhD candidate Rajean Willis, in her Tedx Talk, highlights the resilience of African Nova Scotian women. By doing so, she wishes to create a space for the voices of these women to be heard. The talk also focuses on healing and the overall well-being of individuals as well as communities. Rajean has produced several impactful works on mental health, gambling and substance abuse. Hear her talk here.

Michaela Murphy - On Resilience

Writer and interactive web specialist Michaela Murphy, in her TED talk ‘On Resilience’, explores the key principles required to build a world where the top leadership is reimagined in order to reflect the needs of women, and the society at large. Hear her talk here.