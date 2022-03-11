[Funding alert] Live video infrastructure startup 100ms raises $20M in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation

San Francisco and Bengaluru-based live video infrastructure startup, ﻿100ms﻿, on Friday announced that it has raised $20 million in a Series A round of funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI).

AWI is a $300 million venture fund backed by DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, and managed by Alpha Wave Global.

The round is also joined by Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe, along with participation from existing investors Accel and Strive.vc.

According to an official statement, with this round of funding, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours.

With customers like WhiteHat Jr, Circle, Paytm Insider, Frontrow, and Kutumb, 100ms claims to have witnessed over 20X growth in usage metrics over the last quarter.

Kshitij Gupta, CEO at 100ms and former VP, Engineering at Disney-Hotstar, said,

“Building and managing video infrastructure at scale is a non-trivial problem for most organisations. Our goal is to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to deliver deeper-than-physical live video experiences within their products in less than half-dozen lines of code.”

100ms enables product creators to add live video interactions for online classrooms, virtual events, audio rooms, online communities, telehealth, and more.

In October 2021, it raised $4.5 million in a seed round led by Accel.

Anirudh Singh, Managing Director at Falcon Edge's Alpha Wave Incubation, added,

“Video-based solutions will be a key driver in the development of B2B and B2C products in a multitude of verticals. By abstracting the complexities of video streaming, 100ms has created a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use product for companies to be able to add high-end, live engagement tools in a cost-effective manner. The market for this is global and through its differentiated GTM, 100ms is poised to be the market leader in this space.”