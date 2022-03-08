[Funding alert] No-code automation startup Certa raises $15M in Series A led by Point72 Ventures

Certa, a San Francisco-based no-code automation platform for procurement and compliance, on Tuesday announced its Series A investment, totalling $15 million, led by Point72 Ventures with participation from Twitch Founder Justin Kan, Dropbox Co-founder and CEO, Drew Houston, Mantis VC, and others.

“The modern business ecosystem requires an increasing amount of collaboration between companies, but the process for enabling this cross-company cohesion is often a manual, time-intensive experience,” said Certa Founder and CEO Jag Lamba.

“It doesn’t need to be this way. Our platform was built out of necessity to help our customers onboard third-party vendors, partners, and customers quickly and efficiently so they can get back to business,” Jag added.

Founded in 2015, Certa aims to enable companies to connect easily and safely. Certa says its software orchestrates entire workflows across procurement, compliance, information security, privacy, and finance systems. Utilising low code/no-code technology, Certa empowers procurement teams to automate crucial processes without IT support. The company has helped clients onboard over one million companies across 120 countries in 17 languages. Its clients include retailers, aerospace firms, credit card companies, tech giants, and more.

“We believe Certa has the potential to redefine how businesses work and grow together,” added Tripp Shriner, Partner at Point72 Ventures. “Whether a vendor, customer, or partner, there is a growing demand to find the most secure, efficient, and comprehensive way to integrate and scale business processes. Certa allows businesses to automate the third-party journey so they can move faster and focus on what’s most important.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Certa uses more than 100+ integrations with data sources and systems to automate and orchestrate workflows, allowing for 3x quicker third-party vendor onboarding while minimizing risk and increasing transparency.

“Certa enables connection. In a world where businesses are working remotely with thousands of other organisations, connection is key,” said noted investor, tech visionary, and Twitch founder Justin Kan. “Any platform that can help take the pain points out of the integration process is one I want to keep my eye on. I’m looking forward to helping accelerate Certa’s growth and watching them provide real value to some of the tech scene’s biggest organisations.”

“As musicians, we bring people together. We can see and appreciate the value that comes from Certa doing the same thing for businesses. We have a list of key attributes that we look for in our portfolio companies and Certa was the perfect next addition,” added Andrew Taggert, Co-founder of Mantis VC.

Certa also attracted the attention of Kae Capital and Techstars, as its earliest investors on board.