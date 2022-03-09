Good Glamm Group’s Priyanka Gill shares her success story in the business world

The Good Glamm Group is one of the largest beauty and personal care conglomerates in India, having several brands with unique offerings under its umbrella.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Priyanka Gill — Co-founder of ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ and Founder and CEO, ﻿POPxo﻿-﻿Plixxo﻿ — spoke to YourStory about her journey and shared insights on women entrepreneurship in India.

Counted among successful women entrepreneurs of India, the seasoned entrepreneur compares her journey to a roller coaster ride, full of ups and downs.

Recently, her brand POPxo — started as a women-focused content platform — completed eight years and eventually got acquired by the Good Glamm Group.

“It’s never been a better time to be an entrepreneur, especially a female entrepreneur,” Priyanka said.

She said that the primary challenges for an entrepreneur are to come up with ideas, validate them, analyse the market, find investors, and more. Besides, they also need to overcome biases at the workplace and continue to thrive.

“Challenges are there, but we find ways to overcome them, and the success is sweeter because of that,” she shared.

Over the years, Priyanka said resilience and persistence have been important for her. Generally, for entrepreneurship, the key is to start. Once that happens, ideas keep flowing, she added.

Talking about the Good Glamm Group, Priyanka said it was formed as a result of several unique brands coming together under one umbrella.

At present, the company has three lines of businesses — The Good Creator Co, The Good Media Co, and The Good Brands — that have acquired several brands from different segments.

The company aims for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the next couple of years.

Talking about the stigma of women not knowing their numbers, Priyanka said, while entrepreneurs need to know it, this bias shouldn’t exist. In fact, some of the smartest people at the Good Glamm Group are women, she added.

Congratulating women entrepreneurs, Priyanka urged them to never stop moving forward. “Learn to change with the market; learn to adapt to the market, and don’t be fixed in what you’re building. If you’re malleable and flexible, you’ll be resilient, and if you don’t stop, I’m sure you’ll succeed,” she said.

Edited by Suman Singh