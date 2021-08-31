Suryatapa Chakraborty

Writing comprehensive stories in all honesty.

  • 31st Aug 2021
    Audio streaming app Gaana plans to expand user base to 500M by 2023; eyes 3X revenue growth
    Music
  • 26th Aug 2021
    Inside YouTuber Madan Gowri’s content creation journey
    Social Media
  • 26th Aug 2021
    Zetwerk CEO tells how the company will balance being a unicorn while turning profitable
    Featured
  • 24th Aug 2021
    Here’s how Kama Ayurveda aims to ramp up growth with new products and services
    Health
  • 21st Aug 2021
    This healthtech company plans to grow in the preventive healthcare space; eyes $100M revenue
    Healthcare
  • 20th Aug 2021
    How Shlok Srivastava aka Tech Burner became an internet sensation with relatable and fun tech content
    Entertainment
  • 17th Aug 2021
    Jiva Ayurveda’s ambitious plans to grow in the Ayurveda space
    Healthcare
  • 15th Aug 2021
    AI-powered diagnostics startup MediCircle Health sees the future in new COVID-19 testing technology
    HealthTech
  • 13th Aug 2021
    Masoom Minawala’s journey of being a fashion blogger and getting recognised globally
    fashion
  • 12th Aug 2021
    Edtech startup ClassMonitor plans to ramp up growth to 10x, eyes international expansion
    Edtech
  • 8th Aug 2021
    Minimalist’s Mohit Yadav on the startup’s $15M fundraise, expansion plans, and more
    Funding
  • 6th Aug 2021
    How YouTuber Nikunj Lotia went from bartender to influencer in a bid to Be YouNick
    Comedy