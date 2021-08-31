LOGIN
Suryatapa Chakraborty
Writing comprehensive stories in all honesty.
31st Aug 2021
Audio streaming app Gaana plans to expand user base to 500M by 2023; eyes 3X revenue growth
Music
26th Aug 2021
Inside YouTuber Madan Gowri’s content creation journey
Social Media
26th Aug 2021
Zetwerk CEO tells how the company will balance being a unicorn while turning profitable
Featured
24th Aug 2021
Here’s how Kama Ayurveda aims to ramp up growth with new products and services
Health
21st Aug 2021
This healthtech company plans to grow in the preventive healthcare space; eyes $100M revenue
Healthcare
20th Aug 2021
How Shlok Srivastava aka Tech Burner became an internet sensation with relatable and fun tech content
Entertainment
17th Aug 2021
Jiva Ayurveda’s ambitious plans to grow in the Ayurveda space
Healthcare
15th Aug 2021
AI-powered diagnostics startup MediCircle Health sees the future in new COVID-19 testing technology
HealthTech
13th Aug 2021
Masoom Minawala’s journey of being a fashion blogger and getting recognised globally
fashion
12th Aug 2021
Edtech startup ClassMonitor plans to ramp up growth to 10x, eyes international expansion
Edtech
8th Aug 2021
Minimalist’s Mohit Yadav on the startup’s $15M fundraise, expansion plans, and more
Funding
6th Aug 2021
How YouTuber Nikunj Lotia went from bartender to influencer in a bid to Be YouNick
Comedy
