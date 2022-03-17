Volvo Group expands R&D operations in India to become largest site outside Sweden

﻿Volvo Group﻿ on Thursday announced it has expanded its Research and Development (R&D) operations in India, which would be the largest site outside Sweden.

Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO, Volvo Group, who laid the foundation for the “Vehicle TechLab” for Volvo Group’s R&D operations in India, said, “Volvo Group has one of the most ambitious SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) targets in the industry, targeting the 1.5-degree pathway, where we will achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040."

The projects expected to operate from the facility include general vehicle technology, electric, autonomous as well as connectivity solutions. Engineers will have access to complete products which could well include battery electric or fuel cell electric trucks too among other options.

L-R - Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO, Volvo Group; CR Vishwanath, Vice President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India; Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India

"By 2030, we would cut the CO2 emissions of our vehicles by 40 percent when we target 50 percent of our trucks sold to be electric. To achieve this path, we are in the midst of a global organisation-wide business transformation to adopt emerging technologies, as well as new business models, across automation, electromobility & connectivity. By 2030, 50 percent of our revenues will come from services & solutions. India is going to play a key role in this transformation journey," he added.

Volvo Group Trucks Technology in India employs more than 1600 engineers, and this number will significantly increase in the coming years. The current set up includes a host of facilities such as vehicle garages, electrical & electronics lab, AR/VR Lab, and access to proving grounds.

”At Volvo Group in India, we are proud to be playing a key role in shaping the future of the global world of transportation. This is one of the most exciting times to be an engineer." said Kamal Bai, President and MD, Volvo Group, India.

This Vehicle TechLab is designed as a collaborative virtual workspace – creating a simulated workshop environment - using technologies like virtual reality, human body motion tracking and realistic digital rendering of vehicles that allows Volvo Engineers across the globe to connect and collaborate virtually.

"This facility will significantly reduce the development times, improve problem solving and offer better insights and speed in building innovative solutions,“ said CR Vishwanath, Vice President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India.

Earlier in July 2021, Volvo Group launched CampX – Volvo Group’s Global Innovation Arena - in Bengaluru. CampX in India has already engaged with close to 70 startups and is now building multiple proofs of concept with several startups.

